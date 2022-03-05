Details emerge in death of cricket legend

Local authorities have detailed the attempts to save Shane Warne's life after he was found unresponsive in a Thai villa

Local authorities on the Thai island of Koh Samui have described the attempts which were made to save the life of 52-year-old cricket star Shane Warne when he was found unresponsive after failing to attend a dinner appointment with friends.

The death of the legendary leg-spinner and one of cricket's biggest-ever stars was confirmed on Friday and occurred at the Samujana Villas resort he was visiting with three friends after having completed his analyst duties for the 2021-22 Ashes series.

“They were going to go out for a drink at five o’clock,” Warne's manager, James Erskine, explained of the circumstances as to how he was found.

“[They] knocked on his door at 5.15pm because Warnie was always on time and said ‘C’mon you’re going to be late’ and then realized something was wrong.”

It was further detailed that Warne had left his friends earlier in the day to watch coverage of the Test match between Australia and Pakistan, and had made plans to meet the group later in the day for dinner and drinks.

When he didn't arrive at the planned meeting point, his friends entered his room and found Warne unconscious on his bed and with a pool of vomit on the floor.

His business manager Andrew Neophitou was attempting CPR when medics arrived.

“We got a call around 17.30 about an unconscious case,” Phet Boonrak of the Wat Plai Leam Rescue team said to local news.

“We got there in five minutes ... The person was unconscious and had a weak pulse, so we tried CPR and called the ambulance. His friends were so shocked. They said they had found him unconscious on the bed and moved him to the floor to attempt CPR.

“In the room, there was vomit on the floor but no sign of injuries. The ambulance arrived within 15 minutes, they took him to the hospital immediately.”

Warne was officially pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

“I got a call around 7pm yesterday to go to Thai international hospital about the death of a tourist," Lieutenant-colonel Chatchawin Nakmusik added.

“The villa manager took me to check at the scene … His friends told me that Shane was sleeping in his bedroom in the afternoon. Later on, when they wanted to have dinner, they went to call him but he already passed out. They informed the villa management and called the ambulance. They tried to do CPR but Shane was already dead.”

An autopsy is set to be performed, the results of which will be sent to the Australian embassy in Thailand. Investigators will also study CCTV footage which may show Warne before his death.

“This afternoon, I will call his friend and manager to give a statement at the police station,” added Lieutenant-colonel Nakmusik.

“I am waiting for the autopsy report. If there is nothing suspicious, then the case is closed. The family will be responsible to take the body back to their home country.”