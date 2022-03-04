Cricket icon Shane Warne dead of suspected heart attack at 52

Legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne has died in Thailand

One of cricket's most enduring legends, Shane Warne, has passed away at the age of 52 after reportedly suffering a suspected heart attack in Thailand.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," a statement from Warne's representatives said.

"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

Warne was considered by many to be the finest leg-spinner to ever play the game. The bleached-blonde Aussie was one of the most recognizable figures to ever play the sport, claiming 708 Test wickets throughout a 15-year career during which he won the World Cup with Australia in 1999.

A key figure in Australian cricket, Warne was hailed as having a near supernatural control of a cricket ball and was the author of what pundits referred to as the 'ball of the century' - something which the English Barmy Army cricket supporters group described as being "complete genius" following his passing.

News of Warne's death came just 12 hours after his final tweet in which he passed on his best wishes to the family of Rod Marsh, another icon of Australian cricket who passed away just hours beforehand.

Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate❤️ — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 4, 2022

Since his retirement from the sport, Warne had graduated into a career as a respected analyst and had recently revealed on social media that he was undertaking an exercise regime after apparently admitting that he had become out of shape in recent years.

As effective and impactful as Warne was on the cricket pitch, he also drew several headlines off of it. He became something of a media darling owing to a series of colorful incidents off the wicket, with his relationships with the likes of British model and actor Liz Hurley meaning that he regularly featured on both the front and back pages of the tabloid press.

He drew scorn from cricketing authorities regularly. It emerged that he was fined in the late 90s for giving information to a bookmaker.

He was also handed a suspension for admitting his dislike of Sri Lankan captain Arjuna Ranatunga ahead of the 1990 World Cup, and endured a one-year suspension in 2003 after it was alleged he took a banned diuretic.

His bad-boy reputation continued up until his final year as an active player when he was fined a sum of $4,500 for using offensive language during a Big Bash League match in 2013.

Shane Warne has passed away at the age of 52.Utterly shocking news. A cricketing genius. pic.twitter.com/eTuTuyD1ch — The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) March 4, 2022

But Warne’s larger-than-life persona and prodigious talent endeared him to cricket fans far beyond his native Australia, ensuring that he will be remembered as one of the finest players of his – or any other – generation.

Warne leaves behind three children he had with his ex-wife Simone Callahan, with whom he was married between 1995 and 2005.