Ukraine issues FIFA plea over World Cup match

Ukraine are due to play Scotland in a World Cup playoff match later in March

The Ukrainian football authorities have formally asked FIFA to postpone their World Cup playoff semifinal against Scotland, which is scheduled to be played in Glasgow later this month.

The Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) lodged the request with the global football governing body amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Ukraine are due to play Scotland at Hampden Park on March 24. Should the Ukrainians win, they would face either Wales or Austria on March 29 with a place at the 2022 Qatar World Cup at stake.

FIFA has confirmed the request for a postponement, saying it is in “regular contact with UEFA and the Scottish Football Association to find an appropriate solution,” ESPN reported.

A large number of players in the Ukrainian national team squad are said to have remained in the country following the Russian invasion, with the Kiev government issuing a ban on males between the ages of 18 and 60 leaving the country.

Ukraine reached the World Cup playoffs by finishing second behind France in Group D of their UEFA qualifying campaign.

Citing sources, ESPN said FIFA could attempt to reschedule the game against Scotland for June, assuming the situation in Ukraine allows for it.

Russia have already been denied the right to contest their World Cup playoff semifinal, which was set to be played against Poland in Moscow on March 24.

The decision came after Poland and potential opponents Sweden and the Czech Republic all refused to play matches against Russia, even at a neutral venue and if the Russian team appeared without the national flag or anthem.

On Monday, both UEFA and FIFA followed recommendations from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) by suspending all Russian teams from their competitions “until further notice.”

The Russian Football Union (RFU) has announced it will appeal the decision with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland.