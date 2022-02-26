Ex-UFC stunner VanZant’s MMA husband suffers brutal KO (VIDEO)

The Bellator star who is known for his racy photos with his bare-knuckle fighter lover suffered the first defeat of his career in under two minutes

Former UFC fighter and current Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship contender Paige VanZant was stunned as her husband and Instagram co-star, Austin Vanderford, suffered the first defeat of his MMA career in a brutal beating lasting less than two minutes at Bellator 275.

Middleweight Vanderford enjoyed typically enthusiastic backing from VanZant, with whom he has often appeared in scantily-clad posts, on the Instagram account where she has more than three million followers.

The model and brawler had turned her six most recent posts into a single photo of Vanderford and has often insisted that the 31-year-old will become a Bellator champion.

That looked a long way from transpiring as Vanderford was crushed by Gegard Mousasi in Ireland.

Pure brilliance from @Mousasi_MMA. 🔥The Middleweight World Champion defends his crown with an epic TKO over Austin Vanderford.#Bellator275pic.twitter.com/NuPJgLGL4q — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) February 25, 2022

The Dutchman rained savage blows on the floored Vanderford's head before the fight referee called off the vicious action in the first round.

"Forever my champ," American VanZant said of Vanderford afterwards alongside a series of shots of herself having fun in the Republic of Ireland.

Vanderford is yet to post an update on his social media account, where he has more than 185,000 followers.

The former CageSport champion won his first fight with Bellator in February 2019 and has recorded four victories since as part of a previously flawless 11-bout professional career.

"Life with you – everything," VanZant had fawningly told Vanderford in the build-up to his defeat.

VanZant had also playfully touched Vanderford's nipple on a fight poster and told her fans: "The most action I’ll get until after fight week."

An understandably boastful Mousasi declared himself "the best" after his triumph which was watched by UFC icon Conor McGregor.

Mousasi said: "I'm telling you, to the guys who are coming – if they think they can beat me, they have something coming. I'm at my best and more confident than ever."