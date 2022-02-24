 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Feb, 2022 15:48
F1 issues Russian Grand Prix update

Formula 1 issued a message as it is set to host a Grand Prix in Sochi later this year
© Dan Istitene / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Formula 1 officials are “monitoring” developments amid the conflict between Russia and Ukraine but have not commented on the status of the Sochi Grand Prix scheduled for September.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched a special military operation in Ukraine after formally recognizing the breakaway Donbass regions of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR).

The military and political tensions have spilled over into sport, with claims that the Russian city of St. Petersburg will be stripped of hosting the football showpiece UEFA Champions League final in May. 

In motorsport, F1 driver Sebastian Vettel – a four-time world champion currently at Aston Martin – has already claimed he won’t race in Sochi in light of the Russian incursion into Ukraine.

But as things stand, the race in the Black Sea resort city remains on the F1 calendar for September 25.

“Formula One is closely watching the very fluid developments like many others and at this time has no further comment on the race scheduled for September,” read a statement from a spokesperson.

“We will continue to monitor the situation very closely.”

This year’s race is due to the last in Sochi before the Russian Grand Prix moves to a new home at the Igora Drive racetrack just north of St. Petersburg.

Sochi was added to the F1 calendar in 2014, with the course winding its way through the Olympic Park.

Formula 1 teams are currently testing in Barcelona ahead of the first race of the season in Bahrain on March 20. 

