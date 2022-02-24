 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin will decide when Ukraine offensive ends – Kremlin
24 Feb, 2022 14:18
HomeSport News

IOC claims Russia has broken UN-backed Olympic Truce

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has "strongly condemned" Russia
IOC claims Russia has broken UN-backed Olympic Truce
The IOC has issued a message about Russia © Streeter Lecka / Getty Images

Russia has violated the Olympic Truce with its military operation in Ukraine, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has claimed while announcing that it will attempt to provide "humanitarian assistance" to athletes in the country.

The Olympic Truce started seven days before the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games and runs until seven days after the end of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics on March 20.

The United Nations (UN) General Assembly has renewed its support for the truce every two years by adopting a resolution before each edition of Games in which organizers hail the ideal of "building a peaceful and better world through sport".

Speaking at the Games, which ended on Friday, IOC president Thomas Bach called on all participating nations to "give peace a chance".

Bach's organization has now said it is "deeply concerned" about members of the Olympic community in Ukraine after Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation to begin.

"The IOC strongly condemns Russia's violation of the Olympic Truce," the IOC said in a statement, adding that the resolution was upheld by all 193 UN member states in a vote in December.

"A working group has been established to closely monitor the situation and co-ordinate humanitarian assistance to members of the Olympic community in Ukraine, where possible.”

The UN calls the truce, which is said to date from the ninth century BC, the “longest lasting peace accord in history”.

Russia striker posts message about ‘war’
Read more
Russia striker posts message about ‘war’

Israel and North Korea are the only two countries who have typically not signed it, although 20 countries reportedly opted out before the Beijing Games.

Australia, the US, India and Japan were among the countries not to join in as a protest against alleged human rights violations by China, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

That move came before US president Joe Biden's administration joined Australian prime minister Scott Morrison's government in announcing a boycott of the Winter Olympics over the allegations.

The International Paralympic Committee is in dialogue with the Russian and Ukrainian Paralympic Committees ahead of the start of the Paralympics on March 4, according to Inside the Games.

Top stories

RT Features

How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US FEATURE
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies