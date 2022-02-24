 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian civilian ships attacked by Ukraine – Moscow
24 Feb, 2022 12:09
HomeSport News

Brazilian footballers plead for rescue from Ukraine

The players issued a message on social media as tensions with Russia escalated
Brazilian footballers plead for rescue from Ukraine
© Twitter / Arthur Quezada

A group have Brazilian footballers who play at Ukrainian clubs have requested immediate help to leave the country after tensions with Russia escalated and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared martial law.

Brazilian players from Ukrainian teams Dynamo Kiev and Shakhtar Donetsk asked for assistance to flee the country in a video shared on social media as they remained at a hotel in the capital city. 

Players including Junior Moraes, a Brazilian who received Ukrainian citizenship in 2019 and has 11 caps for his adopted country, issued calls for the authorities in his homeland to help them leave. 

“All friends and family are waiting for a solution to leave. We are inside a hotel. Pray for us,” wrote Moraes in an Instagram post.

Journalist Arthur Quezada quoted Moraes as saying:“The situation is one of despair. I ask you to disclose this video so that it reaches the government.

“Borders are closed, banks, there is no fuel, there will be a shortage of food, there is no money. We are gathered waiting for a plan to leave Ukraine.”

Earlier on Thursday it was announced that the Ukrainian Premier League would be suspended for at least a month.

Ukrainian premier league team Shakhtar Donetsk have become particularly well known in recent years for signing Brazilian talent.

The club was based in the city of the same name in the war-torn eastern part of the country, before relocating. It now plays home matches in Kiev.    

Ukraine suspends major national sports league READ MORE: Ukraine suspends major national sports league

Conflict escalated dramatically this month as two breakaway regions in the Donbass area reported shelling from Ukrainian forces.

This week, Russian President Vladimir Putin moved to formally recognize the two regions – the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) – and on Thursday ordered forces into the area.

Ukraine and its Western allies have condemned the step, although Moscow said it aims to defend the local population, and to “de-Nazify” and “de-militarize” Ukraine.

Ukraine has formally severed diplomatic ties with Russia and has restricted its airspace for civilian flights. Heavy traffic was seen trying to leave Ukrainian capital Kiev on Thursday.     

Top stories

RT Features

How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US FEATURE
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies