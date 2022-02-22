Rangnick blasted Manchester United players upon arrival – reports

Some players have allegedly complained the German coach 'shouts too much'

Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick "b******ed" players who exploited the 'soft' nature of predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, a report has claimed.

Rangnick departed Lokomotiv Moscow to take over from the Norwegian in November and is tipped to take a consultancy role at the end of the season when a permanent replacement is appointed.

Yet according to The Independent, Rangnick was furious to learn that some players had taken advantage of Solskjaer and it was an "open secret" that they would miss away trips they "didn't fancy" if carrying a minor injury.

Rangnick was "taken aback by the chaos" which is found at "all levels" at Old Trafford, The Independent said, with figures around the club predicting it "could yet get worse" in the summer.

Yet when Rangnick "b*******d" the players and delivered "some home truths", this reportedly led to leaks and spoiled complaints that the 63-year-old "shouts too much", with other leaks supposedly coming from within the dressing room comparing Ragnick's right-hand man Chris Armas to the comedy television character Ted Lasso.

Rangnick has appeared to encounter difficulties implementing his style at United, with many members of the squad not accustomed to ball-oriented pressing which is popular in Germany.

While summer signing and ex-Borussia Dortmund attacker Jadon Sancho is beginning to kick on and is said to be "receptive" to Rangnick's methods alongside fellow youngster Anthony Elanga, more established names such as Bruno Fernandes have been dubbed "tactically anarchic".

This comes while Paul Pogba does not live up to Rangnick's expectations when United are out of possession, with Cristiano Ronaldo no longer having the legs to press at 37 years of age.

The reports provide further disruption at Old Trafford where there are rumors of a rift between Harry Maguire and Ronaldo over the captaincy which Maguire had to publicly debunk.

Maguire reportedly feels undermined by the Portuguese ace, and Rangnick appointing Ronaldo to act as a mentor to budding talents such as Sancho.

Yet despite the backstage drama, the Red Devils are at least on track with their objectives while four points clear of nearest rivals West Ham in the Premier League table where they occupy the last Champions League qualification spot in fourth place.

On Wednesday, they face LaLiga holders Atletico Madrid in the continental competition, and Rangnick may meet his match in opposite number Diego Simeone who is regarded as one of the best coaches in the world.

"Diego Simeone has won trophies with a clear identity and a recognizable playing style. I don't think this has changed in the last years," claimed Rangnick.

"There's an emotional side that reflects the manager. Diego Simeone is one of the most emotional managers in Europe and the style his teams have always performed reflects those emotions he tries to bring to the team," Rangnick went on.

"We need to match the emotions and energy in both games and I will try to prepare our team for that challenge. It will be physical and emotional. We have to be mentally strong in both games, more so away.

"We've never played each other yet but I've always admired what he's done at Atletico and I'm looking forward to those two games we're playing," Rangnick finished.