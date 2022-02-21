 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Hollywood star Gadot responds to ‘Wonder Woman’ tribute from Russian skater

The Hollywood actress appreciated Alexandra Trusova's costume at Beijing 2022
Hollywood star Gadot responds to ‘Wonder Woman’ tribute from Russian skater
© Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

Movie star Gal Gadot took to social media to thank the Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) figure skating silver medalist Alexandra Trusova after she used a Wonder Woman costume during the Olympic Figure Skating Gala at Beijing 2022.

Trusova began skating gently in a gown during the exhibition event, before revealing the superhero outfit and breaking into a high-energy display as the Wonder Woman theme provided the soundtrack.

Former Miss Israel and A-lister Gadot caught wind of the tribute, and used her account on Chinese social media platform Weibo to share a photo of Trusova and thank her.

"Love it," the 36-year-old stated, while throwing in a love heart.

Trusova seemed in much better spirits than after her silver medal finish in the women's individual event in Beijing, where she was heard vowing "I will never go out on the ice again" despite making history in the women's individual event by performing five quads in the free skate.   

Trusova's outburst came after finishing behind fellow Russian Anna Shcherbakova, as gold-medal favorite Kamila Valieva came in fourth amid the pressures of her doping test controversy. 

But with her latest outing, Trusova won onlookers round again with show-stealing exploits and received praise from pundits.

RT
© Wang Xianmin / CHINASPORTS / VCG via Getty Images
RT
© Annice Lyn / Getty Images

"She is just phenomenal, there’s no doubt about that," said figure skating pundit Chris Howarth on Eurosport.

"She’s fabulous with such a personality as well. I’m so pleased to see her back out on the ice. My knees were hurting watching that," admitted ice dancer Louise Walden.

Gadot starred as Wonder Woman in four DC-Warner Brothers films from 2016 to 2020, with a fifth appearance slated for 2023 when she completes the Wonder Woman trilogy.

