21 Feb, 2022 13:47
Chelsea lead tributes after music mogul fan dies at 31

Players past and present for the Champions League winners also mourned the 31-year-old's passing
© Tolga Akmen / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Chelsea FC led sports world tributes to their celebrity fan, club content collaborator and British music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards, who passed away aged 31 on Sunday.

Edwards' mother and Loose Women presenter Brenda announced that her son, who helped launch the careers of pop star Ed Sheeran and grime sensation Stormzy with his SBTV channel, died from a "sudden illness".

On social media, world and European champions Chelsea said the club was "deeply saddened" to learn of the west Londoner's passing.

"An inspiration to many, we're honored that he was part of our Chelsea family," added the Roman Abramovich-owned outfit. "Our thoughts are with everyone who knew and loved him."

Blues players past and present also paid their respects, with former captain John Terry tweeting "RIP my friend" alongside a trio of broken love hearts to caption a photo of Edwards kissing the Chelsea badge, which was also shared by current first team midfielder Mason Mount on his Instagram Stories. 

"Always showed me so much love and support, proper Chels! You will be truly missed," wrote Mount, as his teammate Reece James said "rest in peace" on Twitter and confessed that he was "lost for words".

"Life is too short," the right back lamented.

Youth academy product Trevoh Chalobah echoed James' thoughts and shared a photo of Edwards interviewing him at Stamford Bridge on Chelsea TV last year. 

"RIP JAMAL," wrote another former youth side star in Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Edwards also directed a Chelsea FC remix video of Capo Lee's Style and Swag song in 2019, which featured several Chelsea first team players.

But elsewhere in the sporting world, Edwards' friend and ex-Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand addressed his death and wrote: "Only a couple weeks ago you took me for lunch and we were making plans together.

"Inspiring, clean hearted and truly unselfish guy. Rest Easy," Ferdinand concluded.

Edwards' hometown club Luton Town passed on their condolences as well, and unfortunately Edwards won't get to enjoy an FA Cup fifth round clash with Chelsea after telling a popular Blues blogger he was "so happy" about their March 2 meeting. 

Chelsea beat Luton Town 3-1 in the fourth round of the world's oldest cup competition last season thanks to a Tammy Abraham hat trick, and shortly before club legend Frank Lampard was replaced as manager by still-reigning modern-day coach Thomas Tuchel. 

Why Chelsea have ‘completed football’ under Roman Abramovich READ MORE: Why Chelsea have ‘completed football’ under Roman Abramovich

Edwards thankfully saw Chelsea crowned Champions League kings for a second time in their history last May, and lift the Club World Cup for the first time against Palmeiras earlier this month on Tuchel's watch.

And to honor Edwards' memory even further, the German's charges could beat Premier League rivals Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday. 

RT News App

