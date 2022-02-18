Russian star tearful after bagging Beijing bronze but missing daughter’s birth

Sergey Ridzik scooped the medal for the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) at Beijing 2022

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) celebrated another medal at Beijing 2022 on Friday when Sergey Ridzik claimed bronze in the men's ski cross event.

The 29-year-old finished behind Swiss duo Ryan Regez and Alex Fiva, who bagged gold and silver respectively.

Ridzik advanced to the Big Final of the freestyle skiing competition, which is a timed racing event with more than one skier on the course that includes big-air jumps and high-banked turns, by coming second in a semi-final won by Fiva.

Through claiming bronze once more, Ridzik matches his exploits from PyeongChang four years ago.

In an interview with Russia's Match TV, Ridzik was both ecstatic and teary.

Beginning with a mixture of laughter and smiles for the camera while discussing his coach, he then had to turn away to regain his composure.

"Can I quickly say hello to someone?" asked.

"Vladimir Ivanovich Shein, my first coach, my dear, happy birthday to you! This is my present to you. This was to my coach Vladimir Shein, he was my first alpine skiing coach."

"And now to my wife, my beloved woman, my beauty," Ridzik continued.

"Natasha, my love, I finished third today. I’m sorry... honestly, it’s so difficult to talk. I’m sorry that I missed our daughter's birth.

"My love... but our Mira will know that her father made history today for the second time.

"Yes, I failed to win gold, but bronze is even better. Thank you, that’s all. Mom, you can be proud of your son again," Ridzik finished.

Thanks to Ridzik's exploits, the ROC now boasts 27 medals overall in Beijing, consisting of five golds, nine silvers and bronzes while sitting ninth in the table.

The 2022 Winter Games come to a close on Sunday, February 20.