F1 race director ousted after season finale fiasco

Michael Masi has been removed from his role as F1 race director

Michael Masi is out as Formula 1's race director just over two months after his controversial handling of the final lap of the Abu Dhabi in which Max Verstappen dramatically surged to victory – and the F1 crown – at the expense of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, it has been confirmed by FIA president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Hamilton alleged that the result of the race had been "manipulated" after Masi appeared to offer a questionable application of the rules which handed Verstappen an opportunity to win after the safety car had come on to the track following an accident by Nicholas Latifi.

Masi was savaged in the press when he allowed some but not all of the cars which had been lapped through after the safety car was brought onto the track, giving Verstappen – who was on fresh tires compared to Hamilton's worn ones – a clear run at overtaking the Englishman.

It was later alleged that he obliged requests from Verstappen's Red Bull team to do so.

Hamilton was later described as being "disillusioned" with the process and rumors swirled that he was considering his retirement from the sport – but his Mercedes team confirmed his comeback in a social media announcement this week.

Masi's role will be taken up by the duo of Eduardo Freitas and Niels Wittich as F1 authorities attempt restructure how races are controlled in future. Masi has been offered a new position within the FIA.

Ben Sulayem, who took up his role in the days after the Abu Dhabi scandal, has also noted that F1 will now use video technology similar to VAR in football to help monitor race events.

Communications between the pit and the race director will now no longer be broadcast on the television feeds of races in the forthcoming season.

"With this plan, FIA opens the way for a new step forward in Formula One refereeing," Ben Sulayem said of F1's rules overhaul.

"Without the referees, there is no sport. Respect and support of the referees is in the essence of the FIA. That is why these structural changes are crucial in a context of strong development and the legitimate expectations of drivers, teams, manufacturers, organisers, and of course, the fans.

"These changes will enable us to start the 2022 Formula 1 season in the best conditions, and our sport will be even more loved and respected."