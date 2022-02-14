F1 ace Hamilton ends retirement rumors

Lewis Hamilton will be back on the grid for the forthcoming F1 season after his return was officially confirmed by Mercedes

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton will be back on the racetrack for the forthcoming season after his return was officially confirmed by Mercedes on social media on Monday.

Speculation had been rife that Hamilton, 37, may opt to step away from the sport following his controversial loss to Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December during which a questionable application of the rules from race director Michael Masi afforded the Dutch racer a route back into the race after a late crash by Nicholas Latifi.

But after ending his own prolonged social media absence in recent days, Hamilton's team Mercedes have also indicated that #44 will be back on the grid for the first race of the new season in Bahrain on March 20.

"44 is back," read a post uploaded to social media by Mercedes, showing Hamilton with his back to the camera as well as his trademark race number.

After the intense disappointment of his late loss last season, Hamilton will have another chance to win what would be a record-breaking eighth drivers' championship - and surpass F1 legend Michael Schumacher in the process.

Hamilton's selection of the number 44 dates back to a number he used when he first began his journey into racing as an eight-year-old child, and it is something he stuck with ever since despite a 2014 rule change in Formula 1 which affords the world champion the first selection of numbers between 0 and 99.

The number one is usually reserved for the world champion, but will be taken by Verstappen this season.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, I give you the 8 time World Formula 1 Champion," said one hopeful fan in response to the tweet.

"I never thought a picture could make me so emotional," added a second.

"Forget Valentine’s day. It’s Sir Lewis’ day now!" wrote a third, joining in the chorus of anticipation for the new Formula 1 season which promises yet more showdowns between both Hamilton and his arch-rival Verstappen.

Hamilton, meanwhile, will be joined at Mercedes by fellow Brit George Russell who has been drafted in to replace the Alfa Romeo-bound Valteri Bottas - and judging by his initial impression of Mercedes' 2022 car, Russell says fans should be anticipating fireworks this year.

"First impressions of W13 have been interesting," he said.

"It's a very different car to the previous era - and the characteristics of how the downforce is completely different so we're still learning as we are going.

"There's still a huge amount of improvement to be made to bring everything together and make it as nice as possible to drive. I foresee a lot of people being in the same boat.

"We're just learning so much day after day, whether it be in the winter or in the simulator and I think it's going to be a year of development.

"I think everyone wants to go into the first race and have the fastest car possible.

"But what will be more important is understanding what your limitations are and how you're going to improve from those limitations to build the best foundation possible."