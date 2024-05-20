icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
UK High Court rules on Assange’s fate: Live Updates
20 May, 2024 10:14
HomeWorld News
LIVE UPDATES

UK High Court rules on Assange’s fate: Live Updates

The WikiLeaks founder is facing extradition to the US on espionage charges
UK High Court rules on Assange’s fate: Live Updates
FILE PHOTO. Julian Assange supporters protest in front of Westminster Magistrates Court, while calling for his release from Belmarsh Prison © Getty Images / Peter Nicholls

The UK High Court is set to start a long-anticipated hearing on the case of imprisoned WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who faces extradition to the US on espionage charges for the website’s coverage of America’s wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.  

The long-running legal battle has seen Assange’s lawyers attempt to appeal the extradition request, arguing that the 52-year-old would not be given a fair trial in the US and could potentially be sentenced to death. 

During Monday’s hearing, London’s High Court is expected to rule on whether it accepts diplomatic assurances by the US that Assange would not be held in a maximum security prison or be put into solitary confinement for extensive periods of time, would not face the death penalty, and would be guaranteed a First Amendment right to free speech. 

If the British court finds these assurances sufficient, it is expected that Assange’s extradition will be greenlit. If not, however, the journalist’s lawyers will have the chance to proceed with their appeal against the extradition request.

  • 20 May 2024

    10:10 GMT

    Dozens of protesters have gathered outside London's High Court building ahead of Assange's hearing. Demonstrators are demanding the release of the Australian journalist.

More

Top stories

RT Features

Navalny used to support me, now I raise money for Russian soldiers
Navalny used to support me, now I raise money for Russian soldiers FEATURE
Flight club: Why Indians overseas are so desperate to travel home to vote
Flight club: Why Indians overseas are so desperate to travel home to vote FEATURE
‘No country should be punished for its sovereignty’ – Fico in quotes
‘No country should be punished for its sovereignty’ – Fico in quotes FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Navalny used to support me, now I raise money for Russian soldiers
Navalny used to support me, now I raise money for Russian soldiers FEATURE
Flight club: Why Indians overseas are so desperate to travel home to vote
Flight club: Why Indians overseas are so desperate to travel home to vote FEATURE
‘No country should be punished for its sovereignty’ – Fico in quotes
‘No country should be punished for its sovereignty’ – Fico in quotes FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
DIRE WARNING: US economic MELTDOWN looming, America’s wars Will ESCALATE (Gerald Celente)
0:00
28:19
Moving with history? Fyodor Lukyanov, editor-in-chief of Russia in Global Affairs
0:00
28:17
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies