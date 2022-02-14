Peng Shuai ‘too strong’ to be sexually assaulted, claims Chinese diplomat

A Chinese diplomat has said tennis star Peng Shuai is unlikely to have been sexually assaulted due to her physical strength

A Chinese diplomat has questioned the sexual abuse allegations apparently made by Peng Shuai last year, saying that the tennis star is too physically strong to have been assaulted.

Peng wrote in a social media that she had been the victim of sexual assault by Zhang Gaoli, a former high-ranking figure in the Chinese political hierarchy.

The message, which appeared on the Chinese social network Weibo, was deleted around an hour after it was posted.

Peng subsequently appeared to withdraw from public life prompting concerns for her safety, but was seen weeks later in what some claim to have been a hastily choreographed video call with IOC president Thomas Bach in which Peng allayed concerns for her safety.

Demonstrations for Peng's safety were seen at the recent Australian Open in Melbourne, while the WTA announced that they were withdrawing from holding tennis events in China due to the scandal.

But according to Victor Gao, the vice president of the Center for China and Globalization, Peng would have been able to fight off any attacker due to her athletic ability and strength.

"She is a very successful athlete and physically she can handle many things better than many other women in China," Gao told 60 Minutes Australia.

"Given her maturity of the mind and the maturity of her physical condition, she can take care of herself, and she can defend herself in front of whatever man or persons in China."

Peng, meanwhile, has continued to distance herself from the allegations, denying that she had made the assault claims and saying the situation had been "twisted."

Gao reiterated his belief that the tennis player had not been assaulted by Zhang, who is now 75 years old.

"Physically she is very strong, she is a very tall person… she is taller than I am," Gao added.

"So for a person my height… trying to take advantage of Peng Shuai, forget about it. You're indulging your fantasy.

"The incident reported on the internet didn't happen just one week ago or one year ago, it happened several years ago. Throughout this period of time she was a free person, there was no sign of her being harassed."