McGregor calls Tyson Fury ‘rim licker’ as Khabib row escalates

The UFC icon and boxing legend carried on taking digs at one another online

Neither Conor McGregor nor Tyson Fury showed any signs of letting up as they continued their Twitter beef in a furious row sparked by a reference to Russian UFC icon Khabib Nurmagomedov.

MMA great McGregor is currently holidaying in the Bahamas, but dug up a near-fortnight old tweet from WBC heavyweight champion Fury that saw him praise McGregor's former lightweight title rival Khabib for doing his career "right" by winning and getting out "at the top".

McGregor called Fury a "Versace t**t" and accused him of backing out of an altercation when Fury supported Billy Joe Saunders in Dallas as he took on Canelo Alvarez last May, with a scuffle occurring between security and members of Saunders' corner including the super middleweight's father.

Wasting no time in responding, Fury branded McGregor a "bully who hits old men", and told him to come back "come back when you win a fight, mush".

Continuing the beef, Fury later fired off a separate tweet where he said that McGregor "has done more tapping" than Michael Jackson's "old dance shoes" in relation to submission losses to the likes of Nate Diaz and Nurmagomedov.

This man did it right. Got in & won 🥇 & got out on top.Big respect @TeamKhabibpic.twitter.com/8OlK20lpoM — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) February 1, 2022

come back when u win a fight mush,& the difference in me & you is i don’t get myself in trouble & people actually like me, your just a bully who hit old man, 😎 & yes Big up the hulk Joe, #morecambebay. in the house.👍 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) February 13, 2022

@TheNotoriousMMA has done more Tapping than MJ,s old dance shoes.😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) February 13, 2022

McGregor replied to Fury's bully jibe, where 'The Gypsy King' said that the difference between them was that "I don’t get myself in trouble and people actually like me".

"Oh no, people don't like me whatever will I do?" McGregor asked with a fit of 'haha' laughter while calling Fury an "idiot".

"You are just a little rim licker, bro. That's all. You stood there while your friend's father was being attacked and [you've] done nothing. That's the be all [and] end all, bro. Good luck, God bless."

"Wipe his arse with your tongue bro you missed a spot," McGregor went on. "And I'm not talking Khabib you rim licker, do what you're told, I answer to no one."

True to form, McGregor deleted these tweets but ripped into Fury and his dress sense again elsewhere.

"Get that Versace off you, [you've] done nothing," McGregor demanded, to caption a still shot of the mentioned Saunders camp versus security confrontation on Cinco de Mayo weekend as Fury stood off from the pack in a bright pink number.

Get that Versace off you, you done nothing. pic.twitter.com/AsvkFjpMAo — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 13, 2022

Conor McGregor hits back at Tyson Fury… pic.twitter.com/M4p4LVI6WB — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 13, 2022

It’s all good, we forget it. Fair play Tyson. God bless ya mate 🙏 #mentalhealthawarenesshttps://t.co/hGKmFcdPNF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 13, 2022

Uploading a quartet of photos of himself finishing a drink on board his yacht in the Bahamas, McGregor then shared a video of Fury saying that McGregor "is MMA" and confessing he would struggle to name three other MMA fighters.

"It’s all good, we [will] forget it. Fair play Tyson. God bless ya mate," McGregor wrote, along with a prayer emoji and a mental health awareness hashtag.

As McGregor recovers from a leg break suffered during a second successive loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July, Fury is waiting for mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte to sign a lucrative contract for a planned homecoming show at Wembley.

Whyte has until February 19 to put pen to paper, and Fury advised the Londoner via The Sun that "he would be very sensible to take his money before he loses it".

"It is like this idiot has won the Euro Lottery," Fury added of the 80-20% split of a record $40 million purse, which will see Whyte earn around $8 million for an evening's work.