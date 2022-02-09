 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Feb, 2022 13:12
HomeSport News

Kremlin reacts to Olympic medal delay scandal

The Kremlin has warned that reports of potential doping issues shouldn’t be treated as official
Kremlin reacts to Olympic medal delay scandal
Team ROC © Getty Images / Jean Catuffe

The Kremlin has commented on the controversial delay on figure skating medals being awarded at the Winter Games, stressing that any speculation regarding possible doping violations by Russian athletes shouldn’t be discussed until official information emerges from the International Olympic Committee.

Earlier on Wednesday, outlet Inside the Games published an article saying that the medal ceremony in the figure-skating team event at the Beijing Games had been delayed over a Russian skater’s doping offense.

So far, we haven’t heard any official statements," spokesperson Dmitry Peskov urged, according to RIA.

"Let’s rely on official sources. These are just media reports. To have a clear understanding, let’s wait for official explanations from our sports officials or the International Olympic committee."

RT
Team ROC © Getty Images / Jean Catuffe

The report said that a probe had been carried out before the Games but didn’t explain how an athlete with a positive doping test was approved to take part in the competition.

The IOC provided no specific details, with spokesperson Mark Adams saying at a press conference on Wednesday that “a situation arose at short notice that requires legal consultation.”

Athletes who have won medals are involved in this situation,” Adams added.

READ MORE: Medal ceremony delayed as Russian ‘doping mystery’ emerges in Beijing – media

Everyone is doing everything they can to get the situation resolved as soon as possible.

"But, as you know, consideration of legal issues can sometimes be delayed.”

The ROC team had comfortably won the team event, amassing a 74-point total compared to Team USA’s 65 points. Japan came third with 63 points.

Top stories

RT Features

‘They used axes to spare the ammo’: How modern Ukraine's Nazi heroes massacred civilians during WWII
‘They used axes to spare the ammo’: How modern Ukraine's Nazi heroes massacred civilians during WWII FEATURE
How Israel lobby groups in the US try to derail Iran nuclear agreement
How Israel lobby groups in the US try to derail Iran nuclear agreement FEATURE
The Great Slaughter: A forgotten genocide of WWII
The Great Slaughter: A forgotten genocide of WWII FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies