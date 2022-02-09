Kremlin reacts to Olympic medal delay scandal

The Kremlin has warned that reports of potential doping issues shouldn’t be treated as official

The Kremlin has commented on the controversial delay on figure skating medals being awarded at the Winter Games, stressing that any speculation regarding possible doping violations by Russian athletes shouldn’t be discussed until official information emerges from the International Olympic Committee.

Earlier on Wednesday, outlet Inside the Games published an article saying that the medal ceremony in the figure-skating team event at the Beijing Games had been delayed over a Russian skater’s doping offense.

“So far, we haven’t heard any official statements," spokesperson Dmitry Peskov urged, according to RIA.

"Let’s rely on official sources. These are just media reports. To have a clear understanding, let’s wait for official explanations from our sports officials or the International Olympic committee."

The report said that a probe had been carried out before the Games but didn’t explain how an athlete with a positive doping test was approved to take part in the competition.

The IOC provided no specific details, with spokesperson Mark Adams saying at a press conference on Wednesday that “a situation arose at short notice that requires legal consultation.”

“Athletes who have won medals are involved in this situation,” Adams added.

“Everyone is doing everything they can to get the situation resolved as soon as possible.

"But, as you know, consideration of legal issues can sometimes be delayed.”

The ROC team had comfortably won the team event, amassing a 74-point total compared to Team USA’s 65 points. Japan came third with 63 points.