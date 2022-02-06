 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Feb, 2022 09:27
HomeSport News

Athlete gets to compete at Olympics despite positive Covid-19 test

A medical panel said Tahli Gill could keep on competing in Beijing due to her coronavirus reading falling into “acceptable range”
Athlete gets to compete at Olympics despite positive Covid-19 test
Australia's Tahli Gill during the mixed doubles curling match against Norway at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. © AP / Nariman El-Mofty

Australia’s Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt will be able to compete in the curling mixed double tournament at the Winter Games in Beijing after the Medical Expert Panel (MEP) ruled that Gill could compete despite a positive Covid-19 test.

Gill was placed in isolation in the Chinese capital after several of her coronavirus tests returned positive late on Saturday. The 22-year-old, who said that she had been “heartbroken” by the development, was already packing her bags and getting ready to return to Australia.

But good news suddenly came on Sunday afternoon, with the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) revealing that it had “just received an email from the Chinese Public Health System advising that the pair can continue under the Close Contact provisions.”

According to the AOC, the Medical Expert Panel had examined Gill’s tests from the last 24 hours and “determined that they fell into an acceptable range.”

Russian team win first Beijing gold
Read more
Russian team win first Beijing gold

This meant that Gill and Hewitt, who became the first Australians ever to qualify for an Olympics curling tournament, were able to come out on the ice to play Switzerland on Sunday. The debutants lost all of their previous matches in Beijing, but were able make history against their Swiss rivals, cruising to a 9-6 victory. Despite the win, the Australian team remains bottom of the standings and the pairing face Canada in their last match.

Gill had originally contracted the coronavirus in December, with her CT levels wavering between positive and negative since then. The athlete said that her system had just been “really slow at shedding off dead virus,” while insisting that she hadn’t been infectious for a long time already. In Beijing, the Australian was treated as a “close contact,” which includes movement restrictions and testing two times per day.

“We are thrilled for Tahli and Dean and I am delighted that our headquarters team continued pressing her case, after earlier advice that the pair could no longer compete,” Geoff Lipshut, Australia’s Chef de Mission, said of the decision by the MEP.

Top stories

RT Features

The Epstein Files: US Bureau of Prisons bent facts to support suicide narrative
The Epstein Files: US Bureau of Prisons bent facts to support suicide narrative FEATURE
‘Without Russia, we won't stop a full-on Ukrainian offensive’: What people in Donbass say about the ongoing military crisis
‘Without Russia, we won't stop a full-on Ukrainian offensive’: What people in Donbass say about the ongoing military crisis ExclusiveFEATURE
How the latest Ukraine escalation split the EU
How the latest Ukraine escalation split the EU FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies