 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Feb, 2022 17:19
HomeSport News

Olympic queen Zagitova opens up on ‘hate’ after claims she ‘stole’ gold from Russian rival

The skater said she couldn’t fully enjoy her Olympic victory because some fans felt she had ‘stolen’ the gold medal from Evgenia Medvedeva
Olympic queen Zagitova opens up on ‘hate’ after claims she ‘stole’ gold from Russian rival
Alina Zagitova was Olympic champion in 2018. © Vladimir Pesnya/Epsilon/Getty Images

Russian figure skating star Alina Zagitova has revealed she couldn't fully savor her Olympic gold medal in 2018 because some observers believed she had 'robbed' it from her teammate, Evgenia Medvedeva, who had been expected to take the title.

When it was announced that I was the new Olympic champion, I couldn’t believe it. I was in a state of euphoria without truly realizing that I won. Of course, there was a story [going around] that I took this medal from someone, that’s why I couldn’t enjoy it,” the skater said.

Zagitova, who edged out her compatriot and training partner by only one point, was accused of stealing the Olympic gold from Medvedeva by fans who bombarded her with angry messages.

The two-time world champion Medvedeva, who had been undefeated for more than two years, couldn’t hide her disappointment about only taking silver.

She left Eteri Tutberidze’s camp, adding fuel to the conflict that erupted after the Olympic tournament.

A year later, Zagitova claimed the world crown, adding the sole missing title to her huge collection of awards.

She once again finished above Medvedeva, who settled for bronze at the tournament.

Despite the fact that their rivalry has come to a logical end, as the two skaters halted their professional careers, haters are still hounding Zagitova and she can’t find any reasonable explanation for such hostility.

RT
Alina Zagitova edged out Evgenia Medvedev at the 2018 Winter Games. © Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

I’m still wondering why there is so much criticism. I didn’t do anything bad to those people. I think they suffer from low self-esteem. It’s difficult to say what their hate is driven by, but I definitely didn’t do anything bad,” the 19-year-old concluded.

Zagitova is the only Russian skater who has managed to win all the existing titles in modern figure skating, including Olympic, world, and European gold medals.

Top stories

RT Features

How the latest Ukraine escalation split the EU
How the latest Ukraine escalation split the EU FEATURE
Will India fall before Omicron's latest wave?
Will India fall before Omicron's latest wave? FEATURE
Free speech, drugs, COVID controversies: Why Joe Rogan remains the world’s most popular podcaster
Free speech, drugs, COVID controversies: Why Joe Rogan remains the world’s most popular podcaster FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies