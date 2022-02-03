NBA icon Rodman’s daughter ‘signs richest deal for US female footballer’

The record contract is said to be worth a guaranteed $1.1 million

National Women's Soccer League team Washington Spirit have handed Trinity Rodman, who is the daughter of NBA legend Dennis, the richest contract ever given to a female player in the US, according to reports.

The 19-year-old forward is said to have landed a guaranteed $1.1 million across a four-year deal, making six times more than she was on her previous salary in the wake of the first collective bargaining agreement in the NWSL's 10-year history, which was enthusiastically backed by key figures including US Women's National Team captain Megan Rapinoe.

US Young Female Player of the Year Rodman has been rewarded for an outstanding rookie season in which she provided seven goals and seven assists, as well as being involved in the extra-time goal that sealed the Spirit's first NWSL championship.

“What our team has been through was insane and what the league’s been through has been crazy, but [my team in] DC has been amazing,” Rodman told Sportico, speaking at the end of an explosive season for the team after its three co-owners were asked by the league to sell up following allegations of abuse against former head coach Richie Burke.

“The growth that I’ve had here – I don’t even know the words to describe it.

"I’m just so grateful for what I’ve learned and the people I’ve been around throughout the season.

"The league is growing every single day and the players are the biggest part of that. We’ve worked so hard and we deserve the world. And I hope this deal shows that.”

Youth international Rodman, who was born four years after her father won the last of his five NBA champion titles, is thought to be set to earn an average salary of $281,000, which is said to be $30,000 more than Rapinoe and fellow women's football superstar Alex Morgan collect per year.

The deal will be seen as another landmark moment for women's sport, with minimum NWSL salaries also increasing to $35,000 as the result of a new five-year deal between leaders and players which has ensured the start of the season will not be delayed.

Teams can use allocation money to increase individual salaries, which the Spirit used to pay Rodman more.

“The way she performed in her first year allowed us to go to the club and push to get a new deal done,” said Rodman's agent, Mike Senkowski.

“And credit to the team: They understood it. They agree they have a generational talent and they wanted to reward that.”

Rodman was the youngest player ever to be drafted into the league when the Spirit snapped her up in January 2021. “I have grown up pretty fast but I am young,” she said, appearing to dismiss the idea of a potentially lucrative move to a European team.

“This first year was so good and ended so well, I hadn’t really thought about [moving abroad]. Where I am now, I am extremely happy.”

Rodman's famous father has been seen supporting her at matches. The starlet is currently said to be taking part in a national team training camp.