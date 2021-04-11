Trinity Rodman, 18yo daughter of NBA icon Dennis, makes US women’s football history with goal minutes into her debut (VIDEO)

The 18-year-old daughter of five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman has made history in the US National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), producing a cool finish as a supersub to become the competition's youngest ever goalscorer.

US under-20s star Rodman was the second pick in the draft, and the prodigy quickly highlighted why just minutes after coming on as a substitute on the hour mark against North Carolina Courage.

Racing on to a perceptive long ball from Ashley Sanchez, Rodman took a precise first touch before slotting the ball into the net and running off to receive the adulation of her teammates.

Welcome to the big leagues, #️⃣2️⃣. pic.twitter.com/6S8akZknyP — National Women's Soccer League (@NWSL) April 10, 2021

"It's a magical start to her professional career," said an enraptured commentator, watching the action as the teenager belied her years and experience with the calmness of her nerveless effort.

A 5ft 10in Californian, Rodman has said that having a famous father has only increased her fierce determination and competitive edge, praising mother Michelle for her part as a single parent following her divorce from the Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls hero.

The youngest 🇺🇸 goalscorer in league history. pic.twitter.com/kojHkQkw4h — National Women's Soccer League (@NWSL) April 10, 2021

So awesome I got to witness her first professional goal 👏 — achoo (@AlpineAddiction) April 10, 2021

“Having a dad like I do, no-one asks about my mom because she’s obviously not an NBA star," Rodman told the Guardian earlier this week.

"But I just want people to know that my mom’s been my support system in everything in life and she’s my best friend and my rock.

"I don’t think people know how close we are and, even though she wasn’t in the NBA, she has an extremely competitive and driven mindset, and she’s an extremely strong woman. She’s my role model."

Rodman wants to be "funky on the ball" and "do weird tricks and be deceptive."

"I want people to be able to see Trinity Rodman as somebody who is unpredictable on the ball and who they’ll never know what she’s going to do," she added, looking ahead to a potential national women's team call-up.

"I want to get faster. I want to get stronger. I want to get smarter. I want to get more skilled on the field.”