Mendy faces new attempted rape charge as he appears in UK court

The Manchester City defender's trial date has also been set

Manchester City and France footballer Benjamin Mendy has been in court to face a new allegation of attempted rape, bringing the total number of charges he will face to nine at a trial the hearing learned will take place on July 25.

The 27-year-old appeared on Wednesday at Chester Crown Court, where the judge ruled a fresh allegation of attempted rape can now be reported.

The Russia 2018 World Cup winner's charges include seven counts of rape involving six alleged victims between October 11 2020 and August 23 2021.

At a pre-trial hearing, Judge Patrick Thompson revealed that Mendy's trial date has been penciled in for July 25, with the process expected to last up to six weeks.

Benjamin Mendy at Chester Crown Court this morning, facing a new charge of attempted rape. Now accused of nine total offences relating to six women. Trial date, July 25. pic.twitter.com/JO9cH0XFfq — Arsène's Son 🎈 (@hughwizzy) February 2, 2022

Lawyers were asked to ensure there are no hold-ups in the trial involving the left-back, who hasn't featured for the Premier League leaders since initially being suspended by the club in August last year.

"It’s not fair on the complainants and not fair on the defendants," Judge Thomas said. "I’m conscious of the fact that the complainants have already suffered significant delay.

"Say, for example, Mr Mendy – his career is on hold. Everyone has got to understand that Mr Mendy can’t go to work. This matter needs to be tried."

Mendy – who was released on bail in January after being held at Liverpool’s category-B prison Altcourse and Strangeways in Manchester – appeared in court wearing a dark grey suit, white shirt and black tie.

He spoke only to confirm his identity to the judge as a French interpreter sat between him and co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, a 40-year-old from Eccles accused of 10 offenses involving seven women which include seven counts of rape related to five women, plus three counts of sexual assault.

The pair will next appear in court for another pre-trial hearing, which Judge Thompson set for March 11.

"You both have your bail on conditions as before," Judge Thompson said to Mendy, who nodded and replied: "OK".

None of the woman involved can be identified by law as complainants of sexual offenses.

Mendy joined City from French top-flight club Monaco for $70 million in 2017.