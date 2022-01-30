Security fears as intruder storms court at Australian Open final (VIDEO)

A protestor charged onto the court during the Australian Open final between Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal

There were concerning scenes during the Australian Open final between Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal as a member of the crowd jumped onto the court before being dragged away by security staff.

The incident happened during the second set at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne as Spanish star Nadal was serving against his Russian rival.

There was a commotion as a member of the crowd appeared to jump from the stands.

Both players were immediately surrounded by security as the offender was accosted and removed from the court.

Footage showed the incident as images appeared to show the person carrying a banner reading 'abolish refugee detention'.

The incident is likely linked to the media furor surrounding world number one Novak Djokovic's detention at a hotel in Melbourne which houses refugees and asylum seekers, and which drew global attention throughout the Serb's immigration stand-off with Australian authorities earlier this month.

While Djokovic's case was heard relatively quickly before he was eventually deported, activists have complained at the reportedly harsh conditions that some asylum seekers have faced - with many alleging that they are being indefinitely detained before having the opportunity to have their case heard by a court.

Further reports have linked the detention center to repeated outbreaks of Covid-19 as well as food being infested with maggots - and even reports of fires breaking out within the hotel.

Djokovic, the world's number one ranked player and defending Australian Open champion, ultimately had his appeal to stay in the country rejected by Immigration Minister Alex Hawke and was deported.

When the action in Melbourne did resume, Nadal aimed to level the match at one set apiece, after Medvedev had taken the first set 6-2.

Nadal is aiming for a men’s record 21st Grand Slam title, which would move him one ahead of rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the all-time rankings.

Medvedev, 25, is aiming for a second Grand Slam title to add to the US Open crown he won in September of last year.