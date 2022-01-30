 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Jan, 2022 10:32
HomeSport News

Security fears as intruder storms court at Australian Open final (VIDEO)

A protestor charged onto the court during the Australian Open final between Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal
Security fears as intruder storms court at Australian Open final (VIDEO)
Daniil Medvedev was facing Rafael Nadal in the final. © Getty Images

There were concerning scenes during the Australian Open final between Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal as a member of the crowd jumped onto the court before being dragged away by security staff.

The incident happened during the second set at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne as Spanish star Nadal was serving against his Russian rival. 

There was a commotion as a member of the crowd appeared to jump from the stands.

Both players were immediately surrounded by security as the offender was accosted and removed from the court.

Footage showed the incident as images appeared to show the person carrying a banner reading 'abolish refugee detention'. 

The incident is likely linked to the media furor surrounding world number one Novak Djokovic's detention at a hotel in Melbourne which houses refugees and asylum seekers, and which drew global attention throughout the Serb's immigration stand-off with Australian authorities earlier this month.

RT
The protestor stormed the court in Melbourne. © Getty Images
RT
The person as escorted out by security staff and police. © Getty Images

While Djokovic's case was heard relatively quickly before he was eventually deported, activists have complained at the reportedly harsh conditions that some asylum seekers have faced - with many alleging that they are being indefinitely detained before having the opportunity to have their case heard by a court. 

Further reports have linked the detention center to repeated outbreaks of Covid-19 as well as food being infested with maggots - and even reports of fires breaking out within the hotel.

Djokovic, the world's number one ranked player and defending Australian Open champion, ultimately had his appeal to stay in the country rejected by Immigration Minister Alex Hawke and was deported. 

READ MORE: ‘I’m stuck in Australia’s refugee hotel with Novak Djokovic – and it’s hell’ 

When the action in Melbourne did resume, Nadal aimed to level the match at one set apiece, after Medvedev had taken the first set 6-2.

Nadal is aiming for a men’s record 21st Grand Slam title, which would move him one ahead of rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the all-time rankings.

Medvedev, 25, is aiming for a second Grand Slam title to add to the US Open crown he won in September of last year.  

Top stories

RT Features

Half a century on from Northern Ireland’s Bloody Sunday, have the families had justice?
Half a century on from Northern Ireland’s Bloody Sunday, have the families had justice? FEATURE
Russia's Darkest Hour: How Moscow suffered a humiliating defeat in its first Post-Soviet war
Russia's Darkest Hour: How Moscow suffered a humiliating defeat in its first Post-Soviet war FEATURE
From peacemaker to warmonger: Tragic downfall of Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky
From peacemaker to warmonger: Tragic downfall of Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies