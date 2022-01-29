NFL icon Brady, 44, calls time on record-breaking career - media

NFL legend Tom Brady is set to retire after a glittering 22 seasons on the gridiron in which he won 7 Super Bowls

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady has decided to end his career months out from his 45th birthday, according to numerous sources online.

Brady, who joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season after 19 years with the New England Patriots, won a record seventh Super Bowl with his new team in 2021 when his team outgunned Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs - a win which meant that Brady had personally won more Super Bowls than any of the 32 teams in the NFL.

His decision to step away from the sport this season comes after his Buccaneers team were ousted from the playoffs by the LA Rams last weekend in a game in which Brady came close to authoring a sensational comeback after leveling the game at 27-27 with 42 seconds remaining after being down 27-3 early into the second half.

Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me. More coming on https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. pic.twitter.com/6CHWmMlyXg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

It wasn't to be, however, and as soon as the game finished whispers began to emerge that this might finally be it for the NFL's most iconic player.

Brady's comments afterwards about wanting to spend more time with his family came in contrast to earlier statements several months ago about wanting to play until he was 50, or another six season in one of the world's most attritional sports.

His 22nd and final NFL season ultimately saw him throw for 5,316 yards, along with 43 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions as his Tampa Bay side went 13-4 in the regular season before being ousted in the playoffs.

Before Brady's two season in Florida, the Buccaneers had made the playoffs just twice since 2003.

The player who was famously picked 199th in the 2000 NFL Draft went on to have the most spectacular career of any player to have picked up a football. In addition to his seven Super Bowls, he is also a three-time league MVP and has made the Pro Bowl on 15 occasions - more than any other player in the sport's history.

He steps away having thrown for 84,520 yards and 624 touchdowns across his 22 seasons.

Brady is a cast-iron future Hall of Famer, and all eyes will now be on his next move - which will almost certainly see US television networks falling over themselves to strike a deal with the famously savvy veteran.

But whatever his next move, the NFL has been forever changed - and the bar forever raised - by his influence on the sport.