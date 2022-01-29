Fight queen Avsaragova petitions for Loureda showdown

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian MMA stunner Diana Avsaragova has teased fans by asking if they would like to see a showdown between her and fellow Bellator pin-up Valerie Loureda. 

The 23-year-old made her proposal on Instagram, where she already boasts over 300,000 followers, and posted a photo of the pair back to back with rising smoke and a fragile Loureda appearing to break off into shards of glass. 

Punters voiced their approval and confirmed their interest in the potential battle of the beauties, which would be easy to make considering both women campaign at flyweight and belong to the Bellator roster.

It also wouldn't be a mismatch either in terms of where they are in their respective careers, with both women aged 23 and boasting records of 4-0 (Avsaragova) and 4-1 (Loureda).

Avsaragova's post is the latest twist in a bubbling feud that could start to gain traction after the Russian suggested last summer she was already in the head of Loureda, who was "lying to herself" and "lying to the fans" by claiming not to know her name. 

"She obviously knows who I am. I'm probably in her head right now – that's why she's saying that. I'm not going to be choosing opponents. I'll fight anyone who's in front of me, including her," said 'Pantera'.

'She's lying to the fans': Bellator star Avsaragova taunts Loureda, talks Jojua after weigh-in drama forces her to strip (VIDEO)

"I see all my future opponents on the same level, and none of them are on my level," she added. "I don't want to call anyone out because I'm going to roll everyone over. Whoever is in front of me will be behind me."

By making her upload today, then, the Akhmat Fight Club contender has gone against her word.

And with Loureda vowing to fight "three times" in 2022 after bouncing back from a first career defeat to Hannah Guy by beating Taylor Turner in December, Bellator chief Scott Coker might be tempted to already start putting together a fan favorite fight. 

