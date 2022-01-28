Expletive-laden Jake Paul ‘diss track’ takes aim at UFC boss Dana White & Conor McGregor (VIDEO)

The YouTube prankster also targeted others from the elite MMA promotion such as Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal

YouTube prankster-turned-boxer Jake Paul has released a rap diss track that sees him take aim at UFC president Dana White and namedrop several other key figures from the elite MMA banner including Khabib Nurmagomedov and his former lightweight rival Conor McGregor.

The track's three-and-a-half-minute video, which was promised by Paul and released on Friday on his YouTube channel, features a cameo from ex-UFC star Cris Cyborg who is currently the Bellator women's featherweight champion.

At the 'UCF Headquarters', the Brazilian is pressured into penning a deal for just $12,000 per fight with a bald executive meant to be White telling her she can be "as rich as McGregor" while shrugging off her concerns about long-term health care.

Once Cyborg has gone, White and his cronies celebrate locking her up "for life" and the fact the fighters "do all the work" while "we make all the money" until Paul arrives with his crew to break up the party.

WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE

Calling White a "bald b***h", Paul points to 'Dana's to do list' on a whiteboard containing points such as "raise pay per view prices and pay fighters less" before saying it's time to "put an end to this sh*t" and swinging for him with a baseball bat.

As the video cuts to a packed arena, Paul tries to lead a chant and encourage UFC fighters to say "F**k Dana White" before breaking into rap.

"First of all" is Masvidal on his hit list, who Paul claims isn't rich, and that his $5 million for fifty fights in the octagon "isn't s**t".

Making fun of Nate Diaz for having a lisp and speaking "a different language", the Ohio native calls the UFC's combatants "shelf toys" doing the bidding of White, who won't let them "off the leash" to make money in other sports such as boxing while still under contract, as seen with heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Paul goes on to claim that the UFC hasn't been able to recover since Nurmagomedov retired in 2020, and that a supposedly cocaine-addicted White should have stuck to being a kickboxing instructor.

Then relaxing on a beach as his scantily-clad girlfriend Julia Rose feeds him Lo Mein, Paul moves on to McGregor who he teases for not winning a five in five years and calls a "rich little weirdo" with "ugly a** veneers" ahead of questioning what his partner Dee sees in the liquor drinker often on the wrong side of the law.

Bragging that he is about to make "quarterbacking money" like Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who signed a $503 million contract in 2020, the 5-0 boxing novice finishes on a bit of spoken word.

"Dana, pay your fighters more," he demands. "Give them healthcare, you scumbag. I haven’t met a single person who says anything good about you.

"I passed my drug test and you went silent. I’m keeping my foot on your neck until you tap, b***h. Stop raising your pay-per-view prices on the fans and not paying fighters more. Greedy, old, lonely, bald, b***h," he concludes.

As Paul claims that "all proceeds from this video go to underpaid fighters in the UFC who get paid the $12k minimum", White is yet to respond to the attack which is just the latest chapter in a long-standing feud while Paul plans a switch to MMA.