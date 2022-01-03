‘Capitalistic motherf**ker’: Jake Paul taunts UFC boss Dana White in withering new takedown (VIDEO)

Jake Paul has responded to Dana White by repeating claims of drug use by the UFC boss and accusing White of a lack of concern for fighters’ health

Celebrity boxer Jake Paul says he will accept a challenge from Dana White to undergo steroid testing and is willing to face Jorge Masvidal in the UFC Octagon – but accused the promoter of shunning his demands in return.

Paul and White have engaged in an increasingly bitter public feud in recent days after the YouTuber-turned-pugilist called on White to increase pay for UFC fighters and provide long-term healthcare.

In return, Paul has said he will quit his nascent boxing career and step into the UFC Octagon to face fan favorite Jorge Masvidal.

‘The Problem Child’ has frequently accused White of cocaine abuse, although the UFC chief has hit back by labeling the former Disney star a steroid abuser and questioning his credentials as a pay-per-view combat sports attraction.

In a new expletive-laden invective issued on Sunday from a beach on the Caribbean island of St. Bart’s, Paul branded White “a selfish, capitalistic motherf**ker” and again demanded that he provide better terms for fighters.

WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE

“Dana, I accepted every part of your challenge. I said I would fight Masvidal in MMA,” Paul said in a message shared on Instagram and Twitter.

“Steroid test me whenever the f**k you want. It is two weeks after my fight, and I am a fat b***h.

“I don’t do steroids and I take it as a compliment because there’s no other excuse to me knocking out all of your champions than ‘this kid does steroids,’” added Paul, who knocked out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in their rematch in December.

Waving a cigar in one hand and a drink in the other, Paul continued to goad White with photoshopped images of the UFC president with a line of white powder coming from one nostril.

“If you steroid test me, then I want to steroid test every one of your fighters. You won’t do it though, will you?” said Paul.

“You have been caught with cocaine and hookers every other week.

“And you think that, like, with all the money that you have, like, ‘billionaire’ or some s**t, that you would get some f**king Botox ‘cause your forehead looks like a motherf**king GPS Google Map. Like, all the lines in it and s**t."

Turning his attentions to UFC former welterweight title challenger Masvidal, Paul proclaimed: “And you say Masvidal is a pay-per-view superstar. Let’s go to his last Instagram post, 5,000 likes or 10,000 likes or some s**t.

"Do you realize that my mom Pam gets more likes than your pay-per-view superstars?”

Paul went on to defend his manager Nakisa Bidarian – a former employee of White’s whom the UFC boss had labeled a “warlock” in his recent social media attack on Paul.

“Men lie, women lie, Dana White lies, numbers don’t,” Paul said.

“You want to talk s**t about my manager, who was the CFO of your company that helped you sell it to Endeavor for $4 billion?

“You’re just a jealous, ugly f**k. You don’t know what true happiness is. You’re the definition of a f**king unhappy billionaire who thought that money was gonna make their lives better. I feel bad for you.”

Thank you to my employer for recognizing my hard work. Only took you 4 years 🤣🤣 #supernecessaryhttps://t.co/esKKFrdE14 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) January 2, 2022

“Long story short, you address nothing that I said,” Paul added.

“I accepted your challenge. I said I would fight MMA. I said that I would retire from boxing and you avoided all of that s**t.

“It shows that you are in a corner. You’re a dog in a corner trying to fight to save his whole company and the embarrassment that I’ve put you through.

“Everybody sees it and what you can’t accept or love or appreciate is that I’m trying to change the sport forever and you are one of the most selfish, capitalistic motherf**kers that I’ve ever seen and everybody else needs you, Dana.

4 days left on my offer Dana… waiting on you to accept and send USADA over. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 2, 2022

Dana and Floyd should be best friends. They don’t want to pay anyone. https://t.co/QOl5oab6JL — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 2, 2022

“I’m the only person that doesn’t need you and I don’t give a f**k about you but all these people, all your fighters, all of them, they can’t say s**t ‘cause you’ll just bench them.

“You met your maker. I’m not gonna stop. Welcome to the show, ladies and gentlemen.

“The bottom line, Dana, is that you won’t add healthcare for your fighters because you don’t give a f**k about them and you’re too much of a greedy b***h to pay your minimum fighter more than $12,000 for risking their lives.

“It’s what a janitor makes. You need to pay them $50,000, Dana. Stop avoiding my points,” Paul concluded.

After the latest barbs between the pair, this is one feud that only seems set to escalate in 2022.