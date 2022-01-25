 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Jan, 2022 12:18
HomeSport News

Mike Tyson makes pay row claim about Jones Jr fight

The former boxing heavyweight world champion claims not to have been paid for his Roy Jones Jr. exhibition bout
Mike Tyson makes pay row claim about Jones Jr fight
Mike Tyson has suggested we won’t see him in the ring again. © Zuffa LLC

Mike Tyson has raised doubts he will step into the ring again and claims not to have been paid in full for his last fight.

The Brooklynite was reportedly guaranteed a handsome minimum purse of $10 million for a November 2020 exhibition bout with former pound-for-pound great Roy Jones Jr., which is said to have generated 1.6 million purchases on pay-per-view. 

But as explained during an appearance on the Full Send Podcast when asked by UFC president Dana White, promoter Triller – with whom Tyson has cut ties – allegedly hasn't coughed up all that was promised to him.

Confirming that "most of it" had been paid, Tyson said there was "still a bunch that’s held up and I can’t even say anything about this".

"Yeah, it was really tricky," he added.

"That’s what they should call it. Tricky instead of Triller," quipped White, who has called the promotion a "f*cking joke" in the past and its CEO Ryan Kavanaugh an "idiot".  

As the topic was raised, Tyson also put to bed recent rumors he could face YouTube prankster-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a Las Vegas exhibition meeting.

While The Sun said that talks were "advanced" between the pair's camps, Tyson shrugged on Twitter that it was "new to me".

"I saw Jake in St. Barths and he never mentioned it," he wrote in a Tweet.

Tyson told White: "I’m not even interested in doing this stuff".

"If it was back when it first started, yes, and we were both fighting on the same card and both active, yeah I would do it. But it just turned bad. It didn’t turn out right," he claimed.

Mike Tyson reacts to reports of $50mn Jake Paul fight READ MORE: Mike Tyson reacts to reports of $50mn Jake Paul fight

After White said that he didn't wish to see Tyson fight in any event, the 55-year-old acknowledged this by saying "I know", adding "I don't think I will either but you never know again."

"Every 12 to 13 months, boom, something is missing. Like, something is missing. Boom, I'm missing muscle mass, boom, it's always something different," Tyson went on.

"Guys want to fight me for $100 million. I don’t think I’ll ever do stuff like that anymore.

"I wanted to do it the first time [against Jones], just for fun, to have fun. Some people took it to another level and made it financial and the fun went out of it," Tyson lamented.

As for Paul, he seems more interested in crossing over to MMA after amassing a 5-0 record in boxing and recently accepted a proposal from ex-UFC lightweight ruler Khabib Nurmagomedov to join his Eagle FC promotion that has just expanded to the US.

The Russian said the doors are "always open for you and your team", to which the 25-year-old answered: "Deal. Only if I fight you first."

MMA maverick Paul strikes ‘deal’ in Russian with UFC icon Khabib READ MORE: MMA maverick Paul strikes ‘deal’ in Russian with UFC icon Khabib

Yet in a tweet addressed to White, Paul earlier expressed a desire to campaign in a heavier division.

"When I make my MMA debut, I could cut 20 pounds and do it at welterweight / 170 pounds."

"That’s what all UFC fighters do and many have destroyed their bodies and minds doing it," Paul claimed.

"But I’m going do it at middleweight (185). Health first. P.S Conor [McGregor is] walking around at 190lbs," he said, in reference to the Irishman's bulked-up physique since losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July.

Top stories

RT Features

Emperor's most loyal warrior: The Japanese soldier who never surrendered to the US
Emperor's most loyal warrior: The Japanese soldier who never surrendered to the US FEATURE
Hitler's patsy: Is Neville Chamberlain really to blame for bowing down to Nazis?
Hitler's patsy: Is Neville Chamberlain really to blame for bowing down to Nazis? FEATURE
‘The last chance before the explosion’
‘The last chance before the explosion’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies