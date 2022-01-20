Djokovic ‘in talks to sue Australian government’ – media

Novak Djokovic is talking to lawyers about potentially suing the Australian government, reports have claimed

World number one Novak Djokovic is in talks about suing the Australian government for ‘ill treatment’ during his deportation drama, reports have claimed, with the Serbian star supposedly looking for more than $4 million in compensation.

Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday after losing his second legal appeal against the cancelation of his visa.

According to UK outlet The Sun, the 34-year-old and his team have consulted lawyers about seeking compensation to the tune of around $4.35 million – including the prize money he could have won if he had defended his title Down Under.

The unvaccinated Djokovic had been detained after his arrival in Australia despite being granted a medical exemption by Tennis Australia and Victoria state officials.

He was released after four nights in detention when a judge reversed the decision to cancel his visa, but was detained again and eventually deported after Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke argued that his continued presence would encourage anti-vaccine sentiments among the population.

“It’s well known that Novak and his family feel he was poorly treated in the quarantine hotel in Melbourne. His mother revealed how it was full of fleas and maggots. He was kept a virtual prisoner,” the Sun quoted a source close to Djokovic’s agent Edoardo Artladi as saying.

The London-based law firm representing the 20-time Grand Slam king refused to comment on the claims when approached by Australian outlet news.com.au.

Nine-time Australian Open champion Djokovic is now back in Serbia after leaving Melbourne on Sunday night.

He was greeted with a hero’s welcome back in Belgrade, where flag-waving crowds gathered at the airport for his return.