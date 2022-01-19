 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Jan, 2022 17:31
HomeSport News

Djokovic has 80% share in biotech firm developing Covid treatment – report

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic and his wife have an 80% stake in Danish biotech company QuantBioRes, its chief executive says
Djokovic has 80% share in biotech firm developing Covid treatment – report
Novak Djokovic has invested in a Danish firm. © Europa Press via Getty Images

Novak Djokovic and his wife hold a majority stake in a Danish biotech company which is aiming to develop a medical treatment to combat coronavirus, the firm’s chief executive has said.

QuantBioRes CEO Ivan Loncarevic revealed the news to Reuters on Wednesday. The Serbian star and his wife, Jelena, have a combined 80% share, with 40.8% owned by the tennis ace and 39.2% held by his spouse.   

Loncarevic said the tennis world number one – who has amassed over $150 million in career prize money – made the investment in June 2020, but did not disclose the amount.

Copenhagen-based QuantBioRes is aiming to develop a ‘peptide’ treatment against Covid-19 which would inhibit the virus from infecting human cells.

Tennis Australia finally issues statement on Djokovic debacle – with one glaring omission READ MORE: Tennis Australia finally issues statement on Djokovic debacle – with one glaring omission

It expects to launch clinical trials in the UK later this year, and has around a dozen researchers working in Denmark, Australia, and Slovenia, Loncarevic explained.

The CEO stressed that it was a treatment against the illness, rather than a vaccine.  

The news comes after Djokovic was deported from Australia in a row centered on his Covid vaccine status.

The 34-year-old star is not vaccinated against the illness but arrived in Australia with a medical exemption based on recovery from a prior infection in December.

However, that was deemed insufficient by the federal authorities.

After an ordeal lasting almost two weeks, Djokovic was eventually deported following the intervention of Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke, who argued that the Serb’s continued presence in the country would incite anti-vaccine sentiments among the local population.

READ MORE: Will Novak Djokovic be barred from other Grand Slams?

Top stories

RT Features

‘New generation is capable of leading a new Intifada’
‘New generation is capable of leading a new Intifada’ FEATURE
The Russians are coming? What Moscow could do to make life difficult for the US in Latin America
The Russians are coming? What Moscow could do to make life difficult for the US in Latin America FEATURE
‘My job is to help women give birth, but I was banned from using the word “mother”’
‘My job is to help women give birth, but I was banned from using the word “mother”’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies