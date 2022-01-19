Neymar hits back at claims he’s ‘bitter’ as star shows off ‘new girlfriend’

The PSG star took offense to suggestions he is bitter for not being appreciated in Brazil

PSG and Brazil icon Neymar has taken to Twitter to fire back at a critic who claimed he is "very bitter" at supposedly being unappreciated in his home country and feels "unwanted."

Andre Rizek boats 2 million followers on the social media network and made his comments on broadcasting giant Globo's SporTV channel.

"I don't have contact with Neymar. I don't talk to him and I never exchanged messages with him, but I talk to a lot of people around him," the pundit began.

"The reports I receive are of a guy who is very bitter because he thinks he is not loved in his country, that he is a hated player, that nobody likes him, [and] that he doesn't feel wanted," Rizek added.

Catching wind of this, the 29-year-old sent out a tweet to his 55 million followers and began by asking: "Bitter?"

"I'm so happy for everything I've achieved so far and for everyone who supports me, especially Brazilians!" Neymar claimed.

Amargurado? sou feliz demais por tudo que conquistei até aqui e por todos que me apoiam, principalmente os Brasileiros! — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) January 19, 2022

Though he has failed to win a major tournament such as the World Cup or the Copa America, like legends that have gone before him in Pele, Ronaldo, Romario and Ronaldinho to name but a few, Neymar is closing in on the all-time goalscoring record for the Brazil national team known locally as the Selecao.

He was also responsible for the country's first-ever football Olympic gold medal at Rio 2016 and the 2013 Confederations Cup title too, and the pressures he deals with to lead Tite's men to glory in Qatar for a record sixth World Cup later this year could be chronicled in his upcoming Netflix documentary titled 'The Perfect Chaos' released next week.

Elsewhere, Neymar has gone public with his latest girlfriend Bruna Biancardi, 27, who is a model and influencer with a following of over 600,000 on social media.

Rumors of their relationship kicked off in the summer when they were spotted in Ibiza together, but since the turn of 2022 after the pair passed Christmas together in Brazil with Neymar's family, they have shared photos on their Instagram Stories confirming the union.

Neymar and Bruna Biancardi ❤ pic.twitter.com/7Lo7xJ8bx2 — rockira biancardi's lawyer 🐺⚡ (@HeiressOfZeuss) January 16, 2022

Neymar & Bruna Biancardi watching the PSG game in the stands. pic.twitter.com/ixRSZH4Aov — ⋆𝗡𝗲𝘆𝗺𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲 🇧🇷 (@Neymoleque) January 15, 2022

Additionally, as Neymar prepares his comeback from a severe ankle sprain, they have been snapped watching PSG in action from the Parc des Princes stands and could start a family if things go well.

"I’m almost 30, and I have a good career, but on a personal level I want to have two more kids to give my son Davi some brothers," the world's most expensive player recently admitted.