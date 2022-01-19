 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Jan, 2022 16:16
HomeSport News

Neymar hits back at claims he’s ‘bitter’ as star shows off ‘new girlfriend’

The PSG star took offense to suggestions he is bitter for not being appreciated in Brazil
Neymar hits back at claims he’s ‘bitter’ as star shows off ‘new girlfriend’
Neymar has disputed claims about him in Brazil. © NurPhoto via Getty Images

PSG and Brazil icon Neymar has taken to Twitter to fire back at a critic who claimed he is "very bitter" at supposedly being unappreciated in his home country and feels "unwanted."

Andre Rizek boats 2 million followers on the social media network and made his comments on broadcasting giant Globo's SporTV channel.

"I don't have contact with Neymar. I don't talk to him and I never exchanged messages with him, but I talk to a lot of people around him," the pundit began.

"The reports I receive are of a guy who is very bitter because he thinks he is not loved in his country, that he is a hated player, that nobody likes him, [and] that he doesn't feel wanted," Rizek added.

Catching wind of this, the 29-year-old sent out a tweet to his 55 million followers and began by asking: "Bitter?"

"I'm so happy for everything I've achieved so far and for everyone who supports me, especially Brazilians!" Neymar claimed.

Though he has failed to win a major tournament such as the World Cup or the Copa America, like legends that have gone before him in Pele, Ronaldo, Romario and Ronaldinho to name but a few, Neymar is closing in on the all-time goalscoring record for the Brazil national team known locally as the Selecao.

He was also responsible for the country's first-ever football Olympic gold medal at Rio 2016 and the 2013 Confederations Cup title too, and the pressures he deals with to lead Tite's men to glory in Qatar for a record sixth World Cup later this year could be chronicled in his upcoming Netflix documentary titled 'The Perfect Chaos' released next week.

Elsewhere, Neymar has gone public with his latest girlfriend Bruna Biancardi, 27, who is a model and influencer with a following of over 600,000 on social media.

Rumors of their relationship kicked off in the summer when they were spotted in Ibiza together, but since the turn of 2022 after the pair passed Christmas together in Brazil with Neymar's family, they have shared photos on their Instagram Stories confirming the union.

Additionally, as Neymar prepares his comeback from a severe ankle sprain, they have been snapped watching PSG in action from the Parc des Princes stands and could start a family if things go well.

"I’m almost 30, and I have a good career, but on a personal level I want to have two more kids to give my son Davi some brothers," the world's most expensive player recently admitted.

READ MORE: Russian stunner responds to Neymar rumors

Top stories

RT Features

‘New generation is capable of leading a new Intifada’
‘New generation is capable of leading a new Intifada’ FEATURE
The Russians are coming? What Moscow could do to make life difficult for the US in Latin America
The Russians are coming? What Moscow could do to make life difficult for the US in Latin America FEATURE
‘My job is to help women give birth, but I was banned from using the word “mother”’
‘My job is to help women give birth, but I was banned from using the word “mother”’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies