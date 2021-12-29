Russian stunner responds to Neymar rumors

Russian model Katerina Safarova has reacted to reports that she was intimate with Brazilian football icon Neymar

Instagram beauty Katerina Safarova has answered her legion of followers after being asked about claims that she was in a close relationship with Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar.

Safarova and Neymar have been linked since she attended one of the football playboy’s famous birthday parties in 2019, being photographed alongside the star and writing: “Happy birthday love.”

There were persistent tabloid stories suggesting that the Russian had a enjoyed a ‘fling’ with the superstar striker, with one celebrity outlet citing a source as saying: “I know she was with him for some time.

“They pretended to be friends in front of people but everyone knew they were having a fling. She even went to one of his birthdays in Paris.”

But the svelte stunner has poured cold water on those claims while replying to questions from among her 1.8 million Instagram followers.

In a Q&A session on Instagram Stories, Safarova was asked “are you going out with Neymar” – with the user adding a ‘heart’ emoji.

“Whatever I answer, people always have their own opinion,” the 23-year-old Safarova replied.

“No, we weren’t going out. We’re good friends, but nothing more.”

It’s not the first time Safarova – who lives in Spain – has been probed on her supposed dalliances with the PSG party boy.

Back in June she was asked to spill the beans on relations with the 29-year-old Brazilian but claimed she hadn’t even known who he was before they met through a friend who lived in Barcelona.

“Find someone who doesn't know anything about football – that’s me,” said Safarova on Russian YouTube show ‘FameTime TV’.

“He’s a very nice guy, very funny. In general, I love people from Brazil,” added Safarova, who speaks four languages.

Safarova said the pair are still in touch and that she receives invitations to Neymar’s famously extravagant birthday bashes.

Safarova shot to new levels of fame in Russia this year when she won the local version of reality TV series ‘The Bachelor’, being picked by rapper Timati from a bevvy of beauties.

The long-legged model is not the first Russian that Neymar has been linked with.

Instagram favorite Viktoria Odintcova revealed back in 2019 that she was in touch with the PSG man, saying she had met him through Formula One king Lewis Hamilton.

“I’m in touch with Neymar, because he’s friends with Lewis, I know him through Lewis. I understand that he’s a normal guy, we message each other on Instagram,” Odintcova said.

Neymar is now said to be dating Brazilian temptress Bruna Biancardi, introducing her to his family over the Christmas break back in Brazil, according to claims in local outlet Metropoles.