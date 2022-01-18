UFC fighter says she ‘loves’ pornstar as OnlyFans row rumbles on

Ex-UFC champ Miesha Tate has apologized for offense caused by her remarks about athletes who turn to OnlyFans

UFC favorite Miesha Tate has reiterated her regret over a reported remark that fighters who use subscription site OnlyFans as an income source are "desperate", adding her admiration for MMA pundit and adult film star Kendra Lust.

Former bantamweight ruler Tate denied she had used the word "desperate" to describe the increasing number of fighters who sell racy content on OnlyFans, with reports of her comments causing UFC fighter Julia Avila to accuse the veteran of disrespecting women.

Hugely popular Lust, who is one of the world's best-known pornstars and enjoys conducting MMA interviews and attending fights in her spare time, has backed Tate over the controversy, calling her a friend and one of her "sweetest" committed supporters.

Tate said that she loves Lust while taking the opportunity to clarify her comments.

It’s the times we live in i can’t do anything but apologize for something I didn’t intend to be taken the way it was taken. The headlines don’t quote me only one word I used and purposely took it out of context. I’ve always taken this stance publicly. Ask @KendraLust she’s my fav — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) January 13, 2022

I know Miesha she is a friend ❤️ .. i know how she said it came off .. but i know thats not how she meant it. She has supported me always. I believe her 💯 Miesha is one the sweetest that would never intentionally put down other women for there career choices because its adult — Kendra Lust™ (@KendraLust) January 13, 2022

"Nowhere in this video did I say I was desperate," Tate told The MMA Hour. "First of all, this was not a public statement, although I understand anything I say on the internet – even if it is just a comment back to a fan on my YouTube channel, not something I meant publicly – that yes, it can be taken out of context and the media can take and do what they want."

"I would like to note that none of the headlines actually quoted me. They only used one word that I used.

"But I have been getting a lot of comments and even to the point where I feel like it’s like harassing [me] – like, 'leave me alone.'

According to @MieshaTate she has 💰 she's not desperate like the other fighters on #onlyfans 😆 pic.twitter.com/6AiVRDnKOo — Paulie G (@PaulieGMMA) January 11, 2022

I was being harassed and responded jokingly, this is being taken way out of context. I support women doing whatever they want to. — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) January 12, 2022

"I don’t want to have an OnlyFans. I don’t want to do that because I feel like in my position, people are already calling for my retirement. They’re already writing me off.

"I’ve worked so hard for so long being a pioneer in this sport that I will do everything that I can to be taken as seriously as I can.

"This is my personal [choice]. This is not a reflection of how anyone else chooses to lead their life... if they feel good about doing an OnlyFans, then great, do it.

I’m trying to stop people judging anyone. She’s a role model — Phillip Dean (@PhilDeanMH) January 16, 2022

You’re trying to stop people from being human good luck w that. It is true that women who choose a profession like fighting but end up on only fans are judged by others differently. I would prefer to just stick to fighting. However I do support each person’s individual choice 🇺🇸 — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) January 16, 2022

"I have no problem with women going out there, men going out there, whoever wants to get on OnlyFans – do it.

"But for me, I don’t want to be perceived as someone who is fighting as a secondary [option] or getting attention for fighting as a secondary [option]. I don’t want OnlyFans to be the reason that people are interested in me."

Other female fighters such as Paige VanZant and Bec Rawlings have already gone on record to speak about the financial benefits of producing their own adult content, but Tate emphasized she won't need to resort to such lengths to make ends meet.

"I’m engaged, I’m a mother of two, and I let one fan kind of piss me off and it was an accumulation of people saying 'start OnlyFans. Retire. Do an OnlyFans. Retire.’ I’m like 'Guys, I’m not desperate for that'," the 35-year-old said.

"I want to fight. I don’t need money and that’s where the clarification goes for that. I wouldn’t go and just sell myself on OnlyFans for just money. I don’t need money and I’m not doing this for money. I’m OK, guys. I’m OK.

You dont support anyone because you called women desperate — Phillip Dean (@PhilDeanMH) January 16, 2022

No I said I’m not desperate, I’m not. I never compared or mentioned anyone else. YOU ALL implied I was putting other women down when I’m not. Falsely accusing at its best — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) January 17, 2022

"The word 'choice' I used was wrong and I’m very sorry if it offended anybody who has an OnlyFans because it certainly was not my intention," Tate, who once appeared naked in an edition of ESPN's The Body issue, confessed.

"I was not targeting anybody. I love Kendra Lust. I’m just a big supporter of any – I’ll say people in general – but I’m such a big supporter and proponent of women doing whatever they want."

"I hope that clarifies where I was coming from. I support anybody doing whatever it is that makes them happy but on my personal journey, I would appreciate it if the fans would stop asking me do that.

Women that dont support other women should be completely cancelled. Apparently if I want to be respected I shouldnt have an onlyfans? As if I don't deserve respect like everyone else? Okay 🥴🥴🥴 @MieshaTate@teambritainhart do better. 🤚🏽 pic.twitter.com/UXMGZNhdXt — vega 🔥 (@missvegacruz) January 11, 2022

Ladies this was taken way out of context, I had a some fans harassing me insinuating I needed to start an only fans. I responded jokingly, this was not a statement I made about other women. I appreciate we can all have our own choices and I support women 100% — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) January 12, 2022

"I do sincerely apologize. I did not want to hurt anyone’s feelings or make them feel bad for having an OnlyFans.

"You want to have one? Go for it. I support it 100 percent but please, you guys, stop asking that of me because it’s not the direction I want to go in.

"I want to pursue fighting and I appreciate we can all have our individual choice so let me have mine."

I agree with jessi. Even if it was said jokingly, its still offensive to a lot of people to imply that our careers are desperate or anything close to. We get enough discrimination & judgement to last a lifetime, we don't need it from other women too. — vega 🔥 (@missvegacruz) January 12, 2022

That’s fair and I am truly sorry I have friends the industry and I support that 100%. In no way shape or form was it my intention to put anyone down, I am only human I let someone make me mad and what I said to them was not a rep of how I feel about this as a whole — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) January 13, 2022

Taking a near five-year sabbatical from the octagon after losing to Raquel Pennington at UFC 205, Tate, who boasts more than two million followers on Instagram, returned to winning ways with a TKO win over Marion Reneau in July 2021.

In November, however, her plans to return to the top of the 135lbs division were derailed by a unanimous decision loss to Ketlen Vieira which saw her fall to 19-8.

A third bout in Tate's second coming is already penciled in for May 2022, when she will do battle with Lauren Murphy at UFC Fight Night 208.