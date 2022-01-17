UFC head Dana White weighs in on Joe Rogan & Spotify letter

UFC boss continued to defend Rogan in the wake of a viral letter after having previously thanked the podcast host for his Covid-19 treatment advice

UFC President Dana White defended podcast host and UFC commentator Joe Rogan after Rogan was called a “menace to public health” in an open letter signed by 270 doctors, scientists, and professors.

Upon being asked about the letter on Saturday evening, White expressed shock that the doctors had called on Spotify to deplatform Rogan and defended the podcast host’s support for alternative Covid-19 treatments such as anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin.

“Are they really? Ever since I came out and said what I did, it’s almost impossible to get monoclonal antibodies. They’re making it so you can’t get them. Medicine that absolutely works, they’re keeping from us,” said White, referencing a December statement where he praised the alternative treatments and Rogan's advice for helping him to recover from his own bout with Covid-19.

“I don’t want to get too political and start getting into all this s***, but ivermectin and monoclonal antibodies have been around for a long time. Now all of a sudden you can’t dig them up to save your life. The doctors won’t give them to you,” White protested.

White’s comments appeared to rile up a Yahoo! News reporter, who snidely asked, “Are you a doctor?”

“See, there, here he comes!” White shot back, arguing that though he isn’t a doctor, he “took them and they both worked for me, so why shouldn’t I be able to take them again?”



Last month, after testing positive for Covid-19, White announced that he had beaten the virus and now felt “incredible” after following the controversial podcaster’s advice for treating the coronavirus.

“Thank you, Dr. Joe Rogan!” the UFC president declared, calling Rogan a “brilliant guy” who “does his homework.”