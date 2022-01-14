 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Jan, 2022 14:08
HomeSport News

No mercy for Djokovic as Australian Open timetable confirmed

Novak Djokovic has learned the day of his first-round match at this year’s Australian Open, should he remain in the country
No mercy for Djokovic as Australian Open timetable confirmed
Novak Djokovic is still scheduled to be in action at the Australian Open. © Getty Images

Defending champion Novak Djokovic has been scheduled to start his Australian Open campaign on Monday, despite facing a Sunday court hearing on his right to remain in the country.

Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke intervened to cancel Djokovic’s visa on Friday, triggering another appeal from the tennis star’s legal team for him to stay in Melbourne.

READ MORE: Djokovic to be detained again as lawyers set out ‘anti-vaxxers’ argument

After a late-night court hearing, it was determined that Djokovic will not be detained on Friday night but will be in the custody of immigration officials from Saturday morning ahead of his new case scheduled for a federal court on Sunday.

The developments have cast major doubt on Djokovic’s ability to defend his Australian Open title when the main draw gets underway next week.

Djokovic could have been handed some extra breathing space by organizers if his first-round meeting with fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic had been scheduled for Tuesday.

However, it was confirmed that the top half of the draw – including top seed Djokovic – would be in action on the opening day of the tournament at Melbourne Park on Monday. 

There has already been discussion surrounding what the draw would look like in the event that Djokovic loses his latest bid to remain Down Under.

If that happens, Djokovic’s place at the top of the draw will be taken by Russian fifth seed Andrey Rublev, who as things stand has been scheduled to meet Italy’s Gianluca Mager.

Rublev’s vacated spot against Mager would then be taken by 17th seed Gael Monfils. In turn, Kazakh world number 35 Alexander Bublik would shift to occupy the Frenchman’s slot and play the unseeded Federico Coria of Argentina.   

The spot potentially vacated by Djokovic will be decided after qualifying is completed. 

Djokovic will still hope that he is still in contention for a record 21st Grand Slam title come Monday.

The nine-time Australian Open champion defeated Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in last year’s final, although this time round the Serb’s fate partly rests in the hands of his legal team.

READ MORE: There’s no spinning it – Australian officials should be ashamed of Novak Djokovic treatment

Top stories

RT Explainers

What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again?
What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again? EXPLAINER
Why Boris Johnson is under pressure to resign
Why Boris Johnson is under pressure to resign EXPLAINER
CDC to set new mask rules: What you need to know
CDC to set new mask rules: What you need to know EXPLAINER
Who is Ray Epps, the suspected January 6 ‘fed inciter’?
Who is Ray Epps, the suspected January 6 ‘fed inciter’? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies