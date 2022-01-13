 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Jan, 2022 06:28
Djokovic included in Australian Open draw amid deportation threat

Novak Djokovic learned his opponent in the first round of the Australian Open but could still be deported
Novak Djokovic was included in Thursday's delayed draw. © Getty Images

Novak Djokovic will open the defense of his Australian Open title against countryman Miomir Kecmanovic after the world number one was included in the draw, although the threat of deportation remains.

Adding to the suspense surrounding Djokovic, the main draw for the Melbourne showpiece was delayed on Thursday amid continued speculation that the Serbian star is set to be kicked out of the country.

But when it did go ahead 75 minutes later than planned, Djokovic’s name was included as the nine-time champion was handed a first-round meeting with world number 78 Kecmanovic.

The Australian Open gets underway on Monday.

Djokovic and his fans will be hoping he is still in the country at that point as the row rumbles on regarding his right to be there.

Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke has reserved the right to intervene in Djokovic’s case after a Melbourne federal circuit court judge reversed a decision to cancel the 34-year-old’s visa.

The unvaccinated Djokovic arrived in the country with a medical exemption after recovering from Covid in December, although federal officials argue that is not sufficient reason for entry.

Fueling rumors around the case, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison held a press conference on Thursday which some had suggested would discuss Djokovic.

In the event, it was a routine cabinet update but Morrison did state that the Serbian star’s case was being still considered.

“I will refer to Minister Hawke’s most recent statement in that position hasn’t changed,” he told reporters.

“These are personal ministerial powers able to be exercised by Minister Hawke.

“I don’t propose to make any further comment at this time.”

MORE TO FOLLOW

 

