McGregor pub ‘targeted in attempted petrol bomb attack’ – reports

A Dublin pub owned by Conor McGregor was reportedly targeted on Wednesday night

Conor McGregor's Black Forge Inn is at the center of a police investigation amid reports that petrol bombs were thrown at the premises hours after the Irishman was said to be inside the venue.

Local media states that two men were seen approaching the pub on a motorbike in the Drimnagh area of the Irish capital shortly before the alleged bombing attempt, which is understood to have occurred after McGregor was hosting a private event inside.

The pub was closed to the public at the time amid Irish governmental Covid regulations which state that pubs and restaurants must shut temporarily their doors at 8pm.

"There was two people allegedly spotted on scooters who passed the establishment at the time and next thing they were being chased by two others who had come out of the property," Dublin Live quoted an unnamed source as saying.

"McGregor had been holding a taste testing menu in the pub at the same time so the alleged attackers may have assumed he was inside."

It is not known if the incendiary devices exploded but Irish police have stated that no damage was done to the pub in the incident.

"Gardai (Irish police) are investigating an incident of attempted criminal damage at a licenced premises on the Drimnagh Road last night, Wednesday 12th January 2022," read a statement from the Irish authorities.

"No damage was done to the premises. Gardai are appealing for witnesses in relation to this incident. Gardai are particularly keen for anyone with camera footage from the area overnight to make this available to them."

The Daily Mail also reports that two pipe bombs were allegedly found at the pub.

McGregor purchased the property for €2 million ($2.3 million) in 2019 and has since added another local pub, The Marble Arch, to his growing property portfolio – the scene of his highly-publicized assault of an older man in 2019 which later prompted a video apology from the former UFC champion.

The Irishman remains in recovery from a broken leg he suffered last year in a UFC bout with rival Dustin Poirier and is reportedly set to return to full training in April ahead of a proposed comeback this summer.