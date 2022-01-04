Conor McGregor threatens to ‘smoke’ Neymar

The Irishman took aim at the world's most expensive footballer on Instagram

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has said he would 'smoke' current lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and his Brazilian compatriot Neymar.

The Irishman's latest social media boast came as he posted a series of stories on Instagram on Tuesday.

Unseen in the Octagon since losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July and breaking his leg, McGregor is currently attempting to launch a comeback while beefing up in size.

The lightweight division is still his battleground of choice, however, and in targeting its champion Charles Oliveira, 'The Notorious' also took potshots at the Brazilian's football superstar compatriot.

Over a photo of the Sao Paulo natives together with the 155lbs belt in the recent holidays, the 33-year-old McGregor wrote: "Smoke the two of these!" in a direct threat at 'Do Bronx' and Neymar.

You wonder what the forward's PSG teammate Sergio Ramos, a friend of McGregor's, thinks of the outburst.

But the motormouth may have more chance of a money-spinning celebrity fight against the Ballon d'Or hopeful than facing Oliveira anytime soon despite his talk of 'Brazil v Ireland 3', after becoming featherweight king in 2015 by knocking out Jose Aldo and beating Brazil's Diego Brandao back in 2014.

Is 2022 the year we see Conor McGregor go against the country of Brazil for a third time? pic.twitter.com/2Ry3lylIY2 — The Mac Life (@TheMacLife) January 4, 2022

Next in line to challenge Charles is believed to be Justin Gaethje, then the winner of Islam Makhachev versus Beneil Dariush next month.

Furthermore, McGregor has to return to winning ways after falling to a 1-3 slump in his last four Octagon outings.