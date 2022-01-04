 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Jan, 2022 19:29
HomeSport News

Conor McGregor threatens to ‘smoke’ Neymar

The Irishman took aim at the world's most expensive footballer on Instagram
Conor McGregor threatens to ‘smoke’ Neymar
McGregor shared an Instagram post featuring football stat Neymar. © Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has said he would 'smoke' current lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and his Brazilian compatriot Neymar.

The Irishman's latest social media boast came as he posted a series of stories on Instagram on Tuesday.

Unseen in the Octagon since losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July and breaking his leg, McGregor is currently attempting to launch a comeback while beefing up in size.

The lightweight division is still his battleground of choice, however, and in targeting its champion Charles Oliveira, 'The Notorious' also took potshots at the Brazilian's football superstar compatriot.

RT
© Instagram

Over a photo of the Sao Paulo natives together with the 155lbs belt in the recent holidays, the 33-year-old McGregor wrote: "Smoke the two of these!" in a direct threat at 'Do Bronx' and Neymar. 

You wonder what the forward's PSG teammate Sergio Ramos, a friend of McGregor's, thinks of the outburst.

But the motormouth may have more chance of a money-spinning celebrity fight against the Ballon d'Or hopeful than facing Oliveira anytime soon despite his talk of 'Brazil v Ireland 3', after becoming featherweight king in 2015 by knocking out Jose Aldo and beating Brazil's Diego Brandao back in 2014.  

Next in line to challenge Charles is believed to be Justin Gaethje, then the winner of Islam Makhachev versus Beneil Dariush next month.

Furthermore, McGregor has to return to winning ways after falling to a 1-3 slump in his last four Octagon outings.

Top stories

RT Explainers

The big questions surrounding Djokovic’s Australian Open medical exemption
The big questions surrounding Djokovic’s Australian Open medical exemption EXPLAINER
Countries set to launch e-money this year
Countries set to launch e-money this year EXPLAINER
How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions
How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions EXPLAINER
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies