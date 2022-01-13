Spain denies Djokovic investigation – reports

According to some reports the Serbian tennis world number one was being probed in Spain regarding his recent time in the country

Spain has reportedly denied it is investigating whether tennis ace Novak Djokovic entered its territory without special authorization, amid the Serb's ongoing visa issues in Australia.

The 34-year-old is currently Down Under and attempting to defend his Australia Open crown amid threats of deportation.

On Wednesday it was claimed that like its Australian counterparts, the Spanish government was investigating his conduct and attempting to determine whether he arrived in Marbella from his hometown of Belgrade without being vaccinated and requesting the necessary special authorization to do so.

Djokovic is said to have traveled to Marbella, where he bought a house in 2020, at the end of December, training there until be departed for Australia.

It was suggested by some that Djokovic had not done the relevant paperwork before entering Spain, supposedly triggering a new investigation into the tennis star.

But on Thursday, cold water was thrown on those reports by an Interior Ministry spokesperson who told POLITICO they are "false".

"Neither the government has ordered [an investigation] nor is there any police investigation open on the athlete," it was added.

Djokovic has already offered his apologies for falsely checking on an Australian travel declaration that he hadn't ventured to other countries in the fortnight before touching down in Melbourne, as social media posts have shown him traveling between Spain and his homeland Serbia.

"This was submitted by my support team on my behalf – as I told immigration officials on my arrival – and my agent sincerely apologizes for the administrative mistake in ticking the incorrect box about my previous travel before coming to Australia," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This was a human error and certainly not deliberate," Djokovic stressed. "We are living in challenging times in a global pandemic and sometimes these mistakes can occur."

Djokovic also apologized for attending an interview with French outlet L'Equipe when he should have been in isolation following a positive Covid test.

Prior to Djokovic's message, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic had said she would expect answers and would consult "relevant authorities, and the medical people who are in charge of implementing these regulations" in the event of any breaches.

Meanwhile, Djokovic is still facing the threat of deportation from Australia despite a Melbourne judge reinstating his visa earlier this week.

Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke has reserved the right to intervene personally in the case, with the government set to rule on whether the vaccine medical exemption granted to Djokovic is sufficient for him to remain.