UFC urged to create ‘MAGA’ title as Trump-loving stars set for grudge match

A long-awaited showdown between UFC pair Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington is finally set to happen in March

Friends-turned-enemies Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington will headline UFC 272 in Las Vegas on March 5 – and some fight fans claim it should be for the ‘MAGA’ title in recognition of both men’s support for Donald Trump.

Welterweight duo Masvidal and Covington will have the opportunity to settle their long-standing feud at the T-Mobile Arena after both men verbally agreed to the bout, according to ESPN.

The pair trained together at the American Top Team gym in Florida and even lived together for a period as they forged their respective MMA careers, only to fall out in a dispute over the alleged non-payment of a coach.

Covington has since left the gym and numerous insults and threats of violence have ben exchanged in the ensuing period.

After both men tried – and failed – twice to rip the UFC’s 170lbs title from the iron grip of Kamaru Usman, the timing is now right for ‘Gamebred’ and ‘Chaos’ to end their feud.

Although the welterweight standouts clearly have plenty to divide them, one thing they have had in common in recent years is their very public support of former President Donald Trump.

Covington, 33, made his red ‘MAGA’ hat a mainstay of his media appearances during Trump’s presidency and campaign for re-election, and has strongly worked his political views into part of his fighting persona.

Masvidal, who has Cuban roots, has also stumped for the former Republican leader – including in an appearance alongside Donald Trump Jr. in a ‘Fighters Against Socialism’ drive in October of 2020.

The fact that the Trump-loving UFC stars will now do battle in the Octagon has led some to claim that the ‘MAGA’ belt should be at stake.

Jorge and Colby fighting for the MAGA belt. Trump will be suspended in the air and lowered into the winner's arms https://t.co/mFCzwnONo3 — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) January 11, 2022

MAGA Title on the line https://t.co/9XKzEAtMpD — J@¡R (@JSquare25) January 11, 2022

Masvidal, 37, already owns one of the UFC’s more informal accolades after winning the ‘BMF’ (Baddest Motherf**ker’) belt by defeating fellow fan favorite Nate Diaz in their meeting at UFC 244 in November 2019.

Trump has previously offered public support to both Masvidal and Covington in response to their backing.

The 45th US president has been a visitor to UFC shows down the years – including at UFC 264 at the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas for the trilogy meeting between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier last July.

Should he find himself at the same venue on March 5 of this year, Trump might find it tougher to back a favorite among two men who have both pledged allegiance to his cause.