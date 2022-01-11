Salah explains stance in Liverpool contract impasse

The Egyptian ace's current deal expires in 18 months

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has insisted he is not 'asking for crazy stuff' as part of negotiations for a new contract at the Anfield club.

Widely regarded as the best in-form footballer in the world at the moment, the Kop icon is free to leave Anfield in the summer of next year.

As Salah reportedly already earns a whopping $270,000 a week, however, the Reds would have to offer the biggest salary in club history to keep him away from potential suitors such as Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

While other stars such as Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, captain Jordan Henderson, academy pearl Trent Alexander-Arnold, left back Andy Robertson and midfield warhorse Fabinho have all penned new deals, Salah has still not agreed on new terms despite stating he wishes to stay with the outfit managed by Jurgen Klopp.

This may suggest that outlandish demands are being made by the Ballon d'Or hopeful, but in an interview with British fashion magazine GQ, Salah has been adamant he is not demanding "crazy stuff" from owners in the Fenway Sports Group to extend his current arrangement.

"I want to stay, but it’s not in my hands. It’s in their hands. They know what I want. I’m not asking for crazy stuff," said the forward currently contesting the Africa Cup of Nations for Egypt.

Salah will surely want to be rewarded with a package that reflects what he has given to the Merseysiders since joining from Roma in 2017, which includes helping the Reds to a first Champions League trophy since 2005 and a first Premier League title in 30 years.

"The thing is when you ask for something and they show you they can give you something," they should, Salah said, "because they appreciate what you did for the club".

"I’ve been here for my fifth year now. I know the club very well. I love the fans. The fans love me. But with the administration, they have [been] told the situation. It’s in their hands.”

Mo Salah on his contract: “I want to stay, but it’s not in my hands. It’s in their hands. They know what I want. I’m not asking for crazy stuff”, he told GQ. 🔴 #LFC“I love the fans & club. But with the administration, they’ve been told the situation. It’s in their hands”. pic.twitter.com/0gAtTYWOZg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 11, 2022

Routinely touted by Klopp as the greatest player in the world this season, Salah finished seventh in the most recent Ballon d'Or competition won by Lionel Messi for a record seventh time, but admitted that he wishes to be recognized as the best at his trade.

"If you asked me if this was a drive for me to be here? Yeah, of course," Salah confessed.

"I can’t really lie and say honestly I didn’t think about it. No, I think about it. I want to be the best player in the world. But I will have a good life even if I don’t win [the Ballon d’Or]. My life is OK, everything is fine," he stressed.

Clearly Salah's lot has improved since struggling at Chelsea before his career resurrection at Roma, a time which he described as "so tough for me, mentally."

"I couldn’t handle the pressure I had from the media, coming from outside. I was not playing that much. I felt, ‘No, I need to go.’,” he said.

Yet to make their debut in the latest edition of the tournament, Egypt kick off their African Cup of Nations campaign against Nigeria on Tuesday afternoon.

As kings of the continent with an unmatched seven crowns in total, they will attempt to become champions for the first time since 2010.