WATCH: Mo Salah has perfect response to Ballon d'Or snub

2 Dec, 2021 10:28
Salah was asked about this year's Ballon d'Or after starring as Liverpool beat Everton. © Twitter
Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah delivered the perfect response to his Ballon d'Or snub when questioned by a reporter on the award in a post-match interview.

The Egyptian was once more sensational for his club on Wednesday as they sunk cross-city rivals Everton 4-1 away in the Merseyside Derby. 

Finishing off a swift counter attack for his first and then capitalizing on a Seamus Coleman error later, Salah bagged a brilliant brace as part of what Jurgen Klopp dubbed the greatest Reds performance he has seen at Goodison Park.

With 14 goals, Salah is the Premier League's top marksman and also leads the way in assists with eight, proving to be more of an all-round player after club legend Graeme Souness previously branded him "extremely selfish".

Such displays have seen Salah's coach and others in the sport dub the number 11 the world's best in-form footballer.

Yet at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris on Monday evening, Salah only came in seventh on the France Football list for the world's best player headed by Lionel Messi.

Behind the likes of Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Cristiano Ronaldo, Salah wasn't even the highest-placed English top-flight star for the prestigious accolade. 

So naturally, the 29-year-old was probed on the low ranking in his post-match interview.

Shaking his head laughing he responded, twice: "I have no comment".

Then pushed on whether he will fair better in the 2022 edition of the award should he maintain such numbers, Salah said: "Ah hopefully, we don't know, thank you."

"My first target is to win something with the club, Champions League, Premier League, hopefully both. That's the main target for anyone," he specified.

No stranger himself to receiving the cold shoulder by the France Football panel, Thierry Henry rushed to praise Salah and said that his remarks "let his football do the talking".

"There's no point to talk he will get what he deserves at the end of the day."

"It was a good day which was the most important thing," the Arsenal legend concluded.

Next up for Salah and Co is a trip to Wolves and then a hosting of AC Milan in the Champions League with their qualification to the knockout rounds already secure.

