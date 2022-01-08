 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Jan, 2022 12:29
World champ, 19, dies after ‘accidentally shooting himself’

The world junior skeet champion has died after reportedly shooting himself in the stomach by accident
Christian Ghilli © Facebook / ISSF.Shooting

Skeet star Cristian Ghilli fired a fatal shot into his abdomen while on a hunting trip with friends, according to Italian media.

The 19-year-old was attended to by medics after an ambulance rushed to his aid when he was seriously injured during the trip in the Pisa region.

Ghilli shot himself in the abdomen while bending over to pick up bullets, agency Ansa reported.

The outlet said experts unsuccessfully attempted "desperate abdominal surgery" to stop severe bleeding. Officers are said to have spoken to shocked members of the public at the scene of the horrific accident.

Luciano Rossi, the president of the Italian Shooting Federation (ISF), offered his sympathy following Ghilli's death.

"Last October, the young skeet player was crowned world champion in teams and in the Mixed Team, accompanying the gold with a third individual place in the World Cup in Lima, Peru," he said.

"In May 2021, he had won gold in the individual, team and Mixed Team competition in the European Championship in Osjiek in Croatia. [We feel] respect, silence and condolences in the face of a tragedy that leaves everyone upset."

The International Shooting Sport Federation expressed "deepest sadness" at the news.

"Our most sincere condolences to Cristian’s family, friends, to all of the shooting sport community and [the ISF]," it said.

The US Army Marksmanship Unit responded: "We are so sorry to hear about this tragic news.

"Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."

