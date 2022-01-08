Three die in youth rugby team car crash

A mother was among the victims, the Russian Rugby Federation has said

Three people including a player's mother died in a car accident involving members of a youth team on their way back from a Christmas tournament, Russian rugby bosses have said.

Two boys and a parent were killed in the two-car collision in the Ulyanovsk region when Kazan club Energia were returning from the competition.

The crash took place on Friday on the Buinsk-Ulyanovsk federal road, according to the local Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The statement from the ministry confirmed that two minors were among three people killed in an incident which injured eight others.

Announcing the news, a Russian Rugby Federation statement said: "[They] were returning from the Christmas tournament from Penza.

"Out of five people in the car, two children survived and were taken to the hospital.

"On behalf of the entire rugby community, we condole with the families of those killed and injured in this tragedy. We grieve with you."

The Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee for the region reported that a criminal case has been opened.

The crash is being investigated under the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Officials are looking into a violation of road rules by a drivers resulting in deaths by negligence.