DJ denies infecting Messi with Covid

An Argentine DJ has said he did not pass on coronavirus to the football icon

Argentinian DJ Fer Palacio has denied giving Covid to Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi, saying he has received death threats after it was revealed that the football superstar had caught the virus.

Fer Palacio performed at one of several parties attended by the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner over the Christmas and New Year break back in his Argentine homeland.

In videos uploaded to social media, Messi was seen dancing with wife Antonella as neither donned a mask.

On the eve of a Coupe de France match to be played against minnows Vannes on Monday evening, PSG confirmed that star man Messi would be one of four players to be ruled out of the tie after testing positive for Covid.

Lionel Messi and his wife living their best life. pic.twitter.com/TK0RK0iJX2 — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) December 29, 2021

Earlier, Palacio had been proud of meeting Messi and posted a photo with a caption that read: "I got the greatest to dance – Thanks to all the Messi family for the invitation."

Yet on Sunday, his dream had soon turned into a nightmare forcing him to reveal in a video that he had received death threats by fans who believed he was responsible for passing on the virus to Messi, given he had been at various parties where attendees later tested positive.

"I am a trend on Twitter because Messi tested positive for Covid-19," said the 31-year-old, who also showed off a negative result to his followers in an Instagram story.

"They relate this to me saying that I infected him. They have even called me 'murderer.' I have a lot of very bad private messages. Yesterday I got tested because I have to travel to Uruguay and I do not have Covid-19," he protested.

Meanwhile Messi, who on New Year's Eve described Covid as a "sh*tty virus that never ends", will isolate in Rosario and only return to France once he has tested negative, as confirmed by his club coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Leading the well wishes to the Copa America-winning captain, Argentina Football Association (AFA) president Claudio Tapia wrote: "Dear Leo, I wish you a speedy recovery and that you can navigate this virus in the mildest possible way.

"Here we wait for you, to enjoy your magic again, with this shirt that we love so much."

Querido Leo, te deseo una pronta recuperación y que puedas transitar este virus de la manera más leve posible. Acá te esperamos, para volver a disfrutar de tu magia, con esta camiseta que tanto amamos 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/bdYvYUDGHE — Chiqui Tapia (@tapiachiqui) January 2, 2022

As of yet, Messi still hasn't addressed his bout of Covid to his near-300 million followers on Instagram.

And while making Saturday's Ligue 1 clash against Lyon might be a push, he could have eyes on returning to action for PSG – who he joined as a free agent from boyhood club FC Barcelona last summer – against Brest in a home fixture on January 15.