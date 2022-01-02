‘What an embarrassment’: Premier League star mocked for ridiculous dive

Aston Villa's Trezeguet produced an outrageous dive at Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday, earning widespread criticism after clutching his face and collapsing to the floor despite barely being touched

Egypt international Trezeguet has been branded an "embarrassment" for a horrific dive in the Premier League.

Midfielder Trezeguet made his first Premier League appearance of an injury-plagued season at Brentford, where Steven Gerrard's side were attempting to hit back after losing 3-1 to Chelsea on December 26.

Striker Danny Ings opened the scoring for the Villans on 16 minutes, only for Yoane Wissa to equalize three minutes before the break and Mads Roerslev to put the Bees 2-1 up with seven minutes remaining. But the most controversial incident of the match shocked viewers deep into stoppage time as Villa battled to rescue a point.

Embarrassing by Trezeguet! Just ban him for 3 games. Retrospective action. Simple. What a clown. 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/1rn2MBu9Ok — Grovesy (@Grov_esy) January 2, 2022

This is what I mean about simulation. Why aren’t referees punishing this blatant cheating? — unforced error (@ErrorUnforced) January 2, 2022

Substitute Trezeguet had only been on the pitch for around ten minutes when he attempted to cut inside the Brentford box and struggled to make his way past Iran star Saman Ghoddos.

Grabbing onto Ghoddos's shirt, the 27-year-old threw himself backwards into the air and to the ground while covering his face in a manner that clearly tried to suggest his opposite number had struck him.

As footage spread of the fake fracas, some onlookers called Trezeguet's theatrics one of the worst dives they'd ever seen while branding him an "embarrassment".

More VAR controversy. The referee needs to look at the second camera angle on Trezeguet's penalty appeal. No consistency. #VAR#Trezeguet#BREAVLpic.twitter.com/ocRz7JuxfZ — Des Kelly 💙 (@TheDesKelly) January 2, 2022

Trezeguet looks good in the new Matrix film. pic.twitter.com/7PFbkEiQGn — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) January 2, 2022

Comparisons were made to sci-fi movie series 'The Matrix', in which protagonist Neo – played by Keanu Reeves – specialized in bending backwards at a dramatic angle while dodging bullets, pulling a shape that reminded some fans of Trezeguet's stunt.

There were also playful references to iconic 1980s Vietnam War film 'Platoon', which features soldiers contorting their bodies in a style that Trezeguet could evidently mimic effectively.

Multiple more serious calls were made for Trezeguet to cop a ban over the kind of play-acting that many see as a scourge of the sport, with supporters calling for sanctions ranging from a single game to the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Ban him for a game only way to stamp it out — Lloyd Toghill (@Lloydtoghill) January 2, 2022

Imo ban for a season — lou (@louav19) January 2, 2022

"[It's the] only way to stamp it out," said one punter.

"We are still discussing who shot [former US president John F] Kennedy," said ex-Premier League player Jan Aage Fjortoft.

"But more importantly: Who shot Trezeguet?"

I’m disgusted in Trezeguet at the end there.I’d love to see him disciplined by the club.Embarrassing.#AVFC — Gary Smith Jnr (@GarySmithJnr) January 2, 2022

"Thoughts with Trezeguet. Lucky to be alive after that one. Hope he makes a full recovery," offered another joker by way of mock concern.

Others variously described the tumble as "disgraceful", "pathetic" and "horrendous".

"Not backed by any Villa fan – believe me," claimed one of the away side's followers.