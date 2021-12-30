Joe Rogan cancels Canada event over vaccine mandates (VIDEO)

The unvaccinated podcaster and UFC host has axed an upcoming comedy show in Canada due to the country's vaccine requirements

UFC commentator and popular Spotify broadcaster Joe Rogan, who has not received a vaccine, says that he has been forced to cancel an event in Canada because of strict Covid-19 protocols.

Rogan, who claims that a cocktail of alternative remedies helped him recover from a recent Covid-19 infection, revealed on his podcast that he has axed his forthcoming April 20 event in Vancouver due to Canadian rules which state that travelers into the country must be fully vaccinated against the virus.

Speaking on 'The Joe Rogan Experience', he said that he was forced to pull the plug on the show as it would have been canceled by Canadian health chiefs because he is "not going to get vaccinated".

"I should probably say this because I haven’t yet. My 4/20 show that’s sold out in Vancouver – I don’t think that’s happening," Rogan announced.

"I don’t think I can even get into the country. I’m not vaccinated. I’m not gonna get vaccinated. I have antibodies – it doesn’t make any sense."

It was later confirmed that the show had been officially postponed until October 24. Somewhat ironically, that will be the one-year anniversary of when Rogan was forced to cancel a similar event in Nashville after he contracted Covid-19.

According to Canada's Provincial Health Office, performers have been granted exemptions to vaccine mandates – but certain venues, including the Rogers Arena where Rogan's comedy show was due to take place, have put in place their own requirements.

"Safety is our top priority and we require everyone, including performers, artists, staff and fans to be fully vaccinated to enter Rogers Arena," said a spokesperson for the 19,000-capacity venue.

Rogan's suggestion that he wouldn't be granted access to the country, though, appears to be false as current Canadian restrictions don't extend to barring unvaccinated visitors.

Another element to Rogan's reticence towards the Vancouver show is likely a recent instruction that all venues above 1,000 capacity must restrict their attendance by half – something that would have made the April 20 show considerably less economically attractive for Rogan and the show's promoters.

Rogan has gone on record on several occasions pointing out his opposition to vaccine mandates. In April, Rogan announced on his podcast that he did not believe that young people should take the Covid-19 vaccine – something which drew stinging criticism from infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Rogan later elaborated on his statement: "I’m not an anti-vax person. In fact, I said I believe they’re safe and I encourage many people to take them. I just said, I don’t think that if you’re a young, healthy person, that you need it."

Rogan has also drawn criticism for championing a battery of alternative therapies against Covid-19, including the controversial medication ivermectin – with the likes of NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and UFC president Dana White following Rogan's lead when they fell ill with the virus.

Meanwhile, the podcaster has backed former First Lady Michelle Obama to win the US presidency in 2024 – so long as she doesn't "back lockdowns and mandates".

"She's great, she's articulate, she's intelligent, she's the wife of the best President that we have had in our lifetime ... she can win," said Rogan on a recent podcast.

"The only thing that would stop her is if she bought into some of these policies that are destroying businesses in America that are making people scared," he added.

"If she somehow or another supported or showed any support for lockdowns and mandates and all this craziness that's going on."