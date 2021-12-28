Maradona brother dead at 52 after cardiac arrest

Hugo Maradona, the younger brother of football legend Diego, has passed away after suffering a heart attack

Hugo Maradona has died at he age of 52 at his home in Naples after suffering a heart attack, it was announced on Tuesday. The death comes 13 months after his brother Diego Maradona passed away from a cardiac issue.

Italian publication Fanpage announced that Hugo died following cardiac arrest early on Tuesday – a similar cause of death to that of his brother Diego, who died in Argentina in November 2020.

It comes after he had undergone surgery in 2018 following a routine check-up in hospital.

The club mourns the passing of Hugo Maradonahttps://t.co/XCVNib2AQv — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) December 28, 2021

Like his world famous brother, Hugo was also a professional footballer and represented the likes of Rayo Vallecano and Rapid Vienna throughout a more than two-decade long professional career.

But despite winning underage caps for Argentina, Hugo's career didn't hit similar heights as his brother who captained his national side to the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

Hugo's death comes shortly after he had announced his intention to run for public office in Naples, where the Maradona family remain much-loved figures following Diego's seven-year stint with the club between 1984 and 1991.

"The thoughts of club president Aurelio De Laurentiis, vice president Edoardo De Laurentiis, officials, coaching staff, the players and the whole SSC Napoli family are with the Maradona family after the sad passing of Hugo," read a statement released by Napoli on Tuesday afternoon.

