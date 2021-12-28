 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Dec, 2021 13:34
Doctors give update on Olympic champ who was beaten up in Moscow

Russian Olympic ice dancing champion Dmitri Soloviev is improving in hospital one week after being attacked in Moscow
Doctors give update on Olympic champ who was beaten up in Moscow
Russian skater Dmitri Soloviev was attacked outside a Moscow bar. © Instagram @dmitry_solovyev

The condition of Dmitri Soloviev, who won ice dancing gold for Russia in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, has been described as 'satisfactory' seven days after he suffered head injuries in a Moscow assault.

Soloviev was attacked outside of a karaoke club in the Russian capital a week ago while coming to the aid of his girlfriend, curling star Anna Sidorova, in an assault which left the 32-year-old requiring emergency treatment.

The multiple-time medal winner, considered to be among the finest ice dancers of his generation, is being treated by neurologists at the Botkin Hospital in Moscow where he was diagnosed with a brain hematoma stemming from the attack.

Sidorova provided an update on her partner's condition to social media where she announced that "next four days are the most dangerous because even doctors cannot predict changes in the hematoma in the brain."

But several days after those comments, it seems as though Soloviev's condition has improved – with his status now being described by doctors as being "satisfactory".

"The information was updated today at nine in the morning. The general condition is satisfactory, breathing is normal, the pressure is 127 to 75, the pulse is 75," a spokesperson from the Botkin Hospital said of Soloviev.

According to Sidorova's account of the assault, Soloviev was set upon by the men after he confronted them for using aggressive language towards Sidorova and her friends, who were at the time celebrating the anniversary of the Russian Curling Federation.

She said that Soloviev was pushed to the ground, hitting his head on a door handle along the way before being kicked numerous times on the ground.

Three men alleged to have been involved in the attack were detained by authorities and are understood to be facing lengthy prison terms if convicted. 

