 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Dec, 2021 17:53
HomeSport News

Fans demand Olympic spot for Russian ‘Empress’ after ‘biased’ judging

Fans of figure skater Elizaveta Tuktamysheva have made accusations of bias after results at the recent Russian Championships
Fans demand Olympic spot for Russian ‘Empress’ after ‘biased’ judging
Fans are calling for Elizaveta Tuktamysheva to go to the Beijing Games. © Sputnik

Supporters of Russian figure skater Elizaveta Tuktamysheva have launched a petition for her to be called up to the Beijing Olympics, after a disappointing performance at the national championships means she is set to miss out.

The 25-year-old finished seventh at the Russian Championships in St Petersburg over the weekend.

As a result, 'The Empress' was only awarded a reserve spot on Russia's team for the European Championships. 

The Russian trio for that event will be national champion Kamila Vallieva, 15, and 17-year-old duo Alexandra Trusova and Anna Shcherbakova.

All three are also likely to be handed the coveted spots on the Russian Olympic skating team for Beijing. 

Is the Olympic dream over for Russia’s ‘Empress’?
Read more
Is the Olympic dream over for Russia’s ‘Empress’?

However, admirers of 2015 World Champion Tuktamysheva are adamant she shouldn't miss out on the Games, especially as the star failed to make the Olympic team in 2014 and 2018.

Taking action, they have headed to Change.org to launch a petition demanding that the former child prodigy lines up for Russia at the spectacle, which kicks off on February 4. 

In particular, they were angered that Tuktamysheva finished a full five points behind Shcherbakova in their free skate programs on Sunday, even though Tuktamysheva's effort was claimed to be much more impressive.  

"The last Russian Figure Skating Championship showed all the 'bias' of the judges' assessments," began a description.

"The right people are pulled out with points to go to the Beijing Olympics.

"Well, how can an athlete with two falls [Shcherbakova] bypass a person who has completed two ultra-C elements in the program?

"Let's end this mess!" it was demanded.

"Well, at least we will try! Enough of this injustice, cronyism and nepotism!"

By Monday evening in Russia, the petition had already come close to receiving the 1,500 signatures it had initially targeted. 

Given Tuktamysheva boasts over 300,000 followers on Instagram alone, it shouldn't be a difficult number to hit, even if it ultimately has little bearing on her Olympic dream. 

Top stories

RT Explainers

Why the Roe v. Wade landmark case is still relevant
Why the Roe v. Wade landmark case is still relevant EXPLAINER
Is the US really going to ban Russians from buying iPhones?
Is the US really going to ban Russians from buying iPhones? EXPLAINER
NATO, China, anti-vaxxers: Putin wraps up 2021 with a major press-conference
NATO, China, anti-vaxxers: Putin wraps up 2021 with a major press-conference EXPLAINER
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies